Lumen sees FY24 EBITDA at ‘low end’ of range

Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
- Lumen Technologies Shows Growth Amid AI Support
- Lumen reports Q3 adjusted EPS (13c), consensus (9c)
- Lumen backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view $3.9B-$4.0B
- Lumen Technologies options imply 15.3% move in share price post-earnings
- Lumen partners with Google’s AI platform for new Digital Twin technology
