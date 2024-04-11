Lumen Secures $73.6 Mln Contract From Accountability Office

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) announced on Thursday that it has secured a $73.6 million contract to modernize the network, data, voice, and video connectivity of the U.S. Government Accountability Office or GAO.

The contract was granted to Lumen as part of the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program.

The agreement includes a one-year base performance period, along with the potential for eight additional one-year extensions.

Under the contract, Lumen will provide secure managed network services, virtual private network services, ethernet transport services, internet protocol services, videoconferencing services, and voice and toll-free services to GAO.

