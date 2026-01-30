Lumen to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 21 cents in contrast to earnings of 9 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The estimate has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for total revenues is pinned at $3.08 billion, implying a 7.4% year-over-year decline.

Lumen’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 97.7%.

Its shares have gained 80.7% in the past year compared with a 19.5% rise for the Diversified Communication Services industry.



Factors at Play Ahead of LUMN’s Q4 Results

Lumen has been gaining from opportunities arising from the proliferation of AI, which has been fueling demand for its Private Connectivity Fabric (“PCF”) solutions. At the end of the third quarter, LUMN had $10 billion in PCF deals. On the lastearnings call LUMN noted that it completed more than 3,200 miles of overpulls on 27 routes, which was nearly 130% of the 2025 target with one quarter still left.



Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) adoption has also been scaling, which bodes well for LUMN. Management highlighted that it has surpassed 1,500 customers for the NaaS platform, while active customers were up 32% sequentially. Fabric ports deployed were up 30% and the number of services sold surged 36% sequentially. LUMN expects its Internet on Demand Offnet solution to boost market reach by 100x.



Lumen has been building a connected ecosystem that helps buyers purchase, provision and manage their network services, while also offering cloud solutions in digital marketplaces. The connected ecosystem is likely to have aided in scaling solutions to new clients faster. Collaborations with Palantir, Commvault and QTS for the ecosystem bode well.



Performance within Mass Markets remains secondary given the pending divestiture. The company remains highly optimistic regarding the sale of Mass Markets' fiber-to-the-home business, including Quantum Fiber, across 11 states to AT&T for $5.75 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. It will use the proceeds to pay down debt.

Cost-cutting efforts are expected to have cushioned margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter. For 2025, Lumen now expects $350 million of run-rate cost benefit compared with $250 million targeted earlier.



However, as Lumen shifts toward newer growth products like fiber and cloud-based offerings, the secular headwinds in the legacy business will continue to prove a strain on the top-line expansion, at least in the near term.



LUMN expects normalization of public sector “Harvest” revenues, which negatively impacted the third quarter, to have affected fourth quarter performance as well. Ongoing declines in legacy wholesale, voice and managed services revenues, as well as a year-over-year headwind from a one-time benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024, will make comparisons tougher for “Grow” segment revenues.



Higher costs associated with PCF deals, macro volatility and stiff competition in the AI space remain additional concerns.

2025 Outlook

For 2025, adjusted EBITDA is predicted to be between $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion, with Lumen expecting to report numbers near the high end of the range. Adjusted EBITDA includes the impact from public sector harvest normalization, higher costs for PCF sales and legacy revenue declines. Lumen expects EBITDA to rebound in 2026.



Capital expenditures are estimated to be between $4.1 billion and $4.3 billion, with Lumen expecting to report the numbers near the low end of the range. This is mainly due to project timings.



Free cash flow is now anticipated to be between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion. The guidance lift primarily stems from a $400 million tax refund, lower capex, improved adjusted EBITDA performance and reduced interest expense.

Recent Key Developments

On Dec. 1, 2025, Lumen launched Lumen Defender Managed Rules for AWS Network Firewall in the AWS Marketplace, giving customers direct access to the same Black Lotus Labs threat intelligence it uses internally. This lets enterprises detect and block threats earlier, without adding extra tools or complexity.



On Nov. 19, 2025, Lumen introduced Lumen Defender Advanced Managed Detection and Response integrated with Microsoft Sentinel, to strengthen enterprise cybersecurity as AI and cloud adoption accelerate. The fully managed, cloud-native solution combines Microsoft’s security platform with Lumen’s global network intelligence, including insights from Black Lotus Labs, to help organizations respond more effectively to increasingly fast and sophisticated cyber threats.

What Our Model Predicts for LUMN’s Q4

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lumen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

LUMN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

