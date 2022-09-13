Lumen Names Kate Johnson President And CEO, Succeeding Jeff Storey

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies (LUMN) announced Tuesday the appointment of Kate Johnson as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors with the transition date expected to be November 7.

Johnson succeeds Jeff Storey, who has announced his retirement. Storey will remain with the company through December 31, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.

Johnson, a technology executive, most recently led Microsoft U.S., the company's largest business with a remit for all of the company's sales, services, marketing and operations, for four years.

She specializes in leading digital and business transformations to drive growth, and has held key leadership roles across a variety of Fortune 100 companies including Oracle, General Electric and Microsoft.

Johnson stated, "Lumen has made significant progress strengthening its balance sheet, expanding its fiber footprint and enhancing its portfolio of digital capabilities. I'm looking forward to leading this great company through its next chapter and helping customers leverage the Lumen platform to power amazing digital world experiences."

