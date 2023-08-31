Lumen (LUMN) Uses Microsoft 365 Copilot to Enhance Productivity

Lumen Technologies LUMN collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to implement Microsoft 365 Copilot, which aims to empower approximately 30,000 employees. The company is currently beta-testing Microsoft 365 Copilot through the Early Access Program.

Lumen has already observed positive outcomes by equipping specific teams with Microsoft's large language model AI solutions and further plans to expand the utilization of this technology. Microsoft 365 Copilot has the potential to revolutionize the telecommunications industry by providing employees with a real-time intelligent assistance tool to boost creativity, productivity, and skills.

Microsoft 365 Copilot could significantly enhance employee efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and offering robust tools for data analysis and decision-making. It has features like meeting summaries in Microsoft Teams and Copilot improvements across various Microsoft 365 applications, such as Outlook and PowerPoint, so that employees can regain valuable time to focus on strategic priorities.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

Lumen’s customer service teams are utilizing Copilot to bring up pertinent policies, condense support tickets, or access repair instructions step-by-step from manuals. Sales and customer experience teams are employing Copilot to enrich customer communications with context and to summarize actions and upcoming steps.

Lumen provides a range of networking and cloud and security solutions to government agencies and consumers. Their services include Internet connectivity, voice and video services and managed services. The company aims to digitize customers, employees and partners’ experiences to foster stronger connections throughout its business ecosystem.

In June, Lumen announced a new collaboration with Microsoft to modernize a hybrid workforce for business organizations. The companies will be launching Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Phone solution to provide easy connection and collaboration capabilities for people working in hybrid mode.

Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 84.6% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 2.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Woodward WWD, Aspen Technology AZPN and Badger Meter BMI. Woodward and Aspen Technology presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 15.9% in the past 60 days to $4.15.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 26.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 5.8% in the past 60 days to $6.58.

Aspen Technology’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%. Shares of AZPN have declined 8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 61% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.