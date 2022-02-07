Lumen (LUMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 9, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 29%, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11 cents.



In the fourth quarter, the Monroe, LA-based telecommunications company is expected to have recorded lower revenues on a year-over-year basis owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, Lumen is focused on accelerating its fiber investments across Business and Mass Markets segments, which should position it well for future growth. Enhanced platform capabilities, optimized asset portfolio and robust demand for the Lumen Platform might have acted as major tailwinds. It continues to address the dynamic requirements of its wide enterprise customer base on the back of various strategic initiatives.

Factors at Play

During the quarter under review, Lumen expanded its partnership with Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to unveil Lumen Solutions for Cisco Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCMC). This avant-garde offering comes as a blessing, especially at a time when companies are investing heavily in the unified communications and collaboration tools that are essential for remote work in the pandemic situation.



The solution leverages Cisco’s advanced, cloud-based collaboration services integrated with the reliability and speed of Lumen's global fiber network. Lumen Solutions for Cisco UCMC has been specifically designed to empower employees with enterprise-level unified communications and collaboration service from the Cisco cloud while avoiding hefty capital investments and IT staffing expenses. Some of its service features are Cisco Webex integration, instant messaging and calling.



Lumen launched TIC 3.0 compliant security service — a managed security solution for the remote workforce and branch offices. The offering is touted as one of the first to meet the strict security requirements of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Trusted Internet Connection 3.0 initiative. The secure work-from-anywhere solution is available on the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle.



The company extended its Lumen platform with the launch of Lumen Edge Gateway. It empowers enterprises with IT applications and virtualized services on the edge. This compute platform delivers virtualized wide-area networking and security applications from multiple vendors on the premises edge. It allows medium to large-scale organizations to deploy and evolve network and security services without equipment constraints. Moreover, Lumen clinched a contract worth $23 million from the U.S. Army Reserve Command to offer Virtual Private Network services, including remote access solutions, to more than 650 Army Reserve locations across the country.



However, a decline in legacy voice services, along with economic uncertainties, as a result of the virus outbreak, is likely to have had an adverse impact on Lumen’s fourth-quarter revenues. Substitution of its traditional wireline telephone services by wireless and other competitive low-priced offerings together with a massive debt burden might have further dampened its top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues for the fourth quarter is pegged at $4,865 million, suggesting a fall from the year-earlier reported figure of $5,125 million. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 55 cents per share, indicating a 14.6% rise from 48 cents reported in the year-earlier quarter.

