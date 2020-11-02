Lumen (LUMN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN, previously known as CenturyLink, is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 4, after the closing bell. In the June quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 31.3%. Lumen topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings twice in the trailing four quarters, the positive surprise being 7.7%, on average.



The Monroe, LA-based telecommunications company is expected to have recorded lower third-quarter revenues on a year-over-year basis due to challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Persistent decline in legacy voice services, intense competition and currency headwinds along with reduced levels of business activities across Asia, Latin America and Europe are likely to have further dented Lumen’s third-quarter results.

Factors at Play

During the quarter under review, CenturyLink changed its name to Lumen Technologies to highlight its focus on assisting enterprises with technological innovations and next-gen network services like real-time virtual collaboration, industrial robotics and automated factories. This strategic initiative is likely to boost Lumen’s competitive position in the global market while allowing it to stay ahead of the curve with highly interconnected global fiber network infrastructure. The rebranded company focuses on four key areas — Communications & Collaboration, Edge Cloud & IT Agility, Connected Security and Adaptive Networking. It also unveiled Quantum Fiber, a fully digital platform to support small scale businesses and residents with avant-garde fiber-based products and services.



In the third quarter, Lumen inked a contract with the State of Arizona to provide network connectivity and managed IT services in a bid to support state government agencies with best-in-class network infrastructure. The agreement is expected to have reinforced Lumen’s technology platform and digital services to meet the evolving needs of customers in an effective manner. This is likely to be positively reflected in the upcoming results.



However, forex woes, decline in legacy voice services and loss of broadband subscribers coupled with Small and Medium Business (SMB) and wholesale segment headwinds triggered by COVID-19 crisis are likely to have had an adverse impact on Lumen’s third-quarter revenues. Moreover, improvement in the quality of Voice over Internet Protocol services has enabled cable TV, Internet and telephone companies to offer services at attractive price points. Lumen’s core local phone business is likely to have slowed down significantly due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services by wireless and other competitive offerings and lower long-distance minutes of use as consumers tend to move to low-cost alternatives post coronavirus outbreak.



For the September quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $5,150 million, indicating an 8.1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Adjusted earnings per share currently stands at 31 cents which matches with the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Lumen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is perfectly the case here.



Earnings ESP: Lumen’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +9.68% as the former is pegged at 34 cents and the latter at 31 cents.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

