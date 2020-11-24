Lumen (LUMN) Teams Up With Zoom to Boost End-User Experience

In a concerted effort to augment the end-user experience across the digital platform, Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has collaborated with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM. In addition to an improved video communication platform, the collaboration aims to bring the world digitally closer while being physically apart by leveraging the individual service capabilities for an enriching feeling.



The offering titled ‘Zoom delivered by Lumen’ capitalizes on Lumen’s embedded network security features with Zoom’s built-in security to deliver enhanced safety traits that proactively protect end users from cyber threats. With profound experience and expertise within the Unified Communications and Collaboration space, Lumen appears to be a strategic fit for the video communications service provider. The collaboration further enables Zoom to tap the carrier’s enterprise customer base and generate incremental revenues.



Lumen’s fiber and IP-based network capacity positions it well to support customers and boost shareholders’ value in the long term. The company is likely to capitalize on key opportunities, such as data security, IoT, Big Data, 5G, AI and edge computing, for revenue growth. The company aims to transform its business operations through product evolution and digitization of customer interactions, which augurs well for revenue growth. Lumen introduced Dynamic Connections as part of its Cloud Connect portfolio and is working on the global expansion of its SD-WAN solutions, while expanding its platform to cloud service and software-as-a-service providers. It is focused on generating revenue growth in its business markets and believes the scale of its global assets and innovative product portfolio to be accretive to earnings. The company is working with customers to enable their 5G roadmaps while extending its fiber footprint.



At the same time, Lumen is focused on bringing improved operational efficiencies through a number of methods, including network simplification and rationalization. This should help the company improve its end-to-end provisioning time and drive standardization. Lumen has been trying to establish itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions arena designed for enterprise customers. Moreover, the company’s strong network capabilities, integrated hosting and network solutions are likely to promote growth in the cloud business. The company’s managed and cloud services are key differentiators from other players in the market.



With continued progress on cost-transformation initiatives, Lumen is focused on four key areas — Communications & Collaboration, Edge Cloud & IT Agility, Connected Security and Adaptive Networking. Also, investing in growth through product and network expansions, delivering enhanced customer experience across the business and deleveraging to strengthen its balance sheet remain some of its key priorities. Based on these strategic endeavors, Lumen expects the revenue trajectory to improve in the long run. The Monroe, LA-based communications company’s Quantum Fiber platform and IP-based network capacity also position it well to support customers.



We remain impressed with the focused attempts of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to boost shareholder wealth. Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Gogo Inc. GOGO and Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Gogo delivered a positive earnings surprise of 23.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Cambium has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 137.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

