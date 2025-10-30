Lumen (LUMN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lumen (LUMN) reported $3.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of -$0.20 for the same period compares to -$0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +35.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Large Enterprise- Total : $752 million compared to the $713.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.

: $752 million compared to the $713.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year. Mid-Market Enterprise- Total : $488 million compared to the $498.4 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $488 million compared to the $498.4 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Public Sector- Total : $478 million versus $458 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.

: $478 million versus $458 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change. Mass Markets Segment by Product Category- Fiber Broadband : $225 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

: $225 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%. Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale : $658 million compared to the $672.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.

: $658 million compared to the $672.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year. Mass Markets Segment by Product Category- Voice and Other : $176 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.4%.

: $176 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.4%. Operating Revenues- International and Other- Total : $80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.

: $80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%. Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue : $2.46 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $2.46 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue : $631 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $615.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

: $631 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $615.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%. Mass Markets Segment by Product Category- Other Broadband: $230 million versus $227.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.

Here is how Lumen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Lumen here>>>

Shares of Lumen have returned +81.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.