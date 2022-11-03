Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Lumen Technologies, Inc LUMN reported adjusted earnings (excluding special items) of 14 cents per share for third-quarter 2022 compared with 49 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 61.1%.



Quarterly total revenues dropped 10.2% year over year to $4,390 million. On a pro forma basis, quarterly total revenues declined 6% year over year to $4,328 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for top line was pegged at $4,413 million.



After the completion of the sale of its Latin America business in August, the company completed the sale of its 20-state ILEC business to Apollo in October. The company also announced the sale of its Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) business to Colt Technology Services for $1.8 billion.



The company has also canceled dividend payments for the fourth quarter of 2022 but announced a $1.5 billion share repurchase plan to be executed over a two-year period.



Following the announcement, shares declined 15% in aftermarket trading on Nov 2.

Segment Performance

By segment, on a pro forma basis, Business revenues fell 5% to $3.155 million. IGAM revenues declined 6% year over year to $789 million. Revenues from Large Enterprise fell 10% to $844 million due to a contract ending at the beginning of the third quarter. Mid-Market Enterprise revenues fell 5% to $618 million. Revenues in Wholesale were up 1% to $904 million.



Revenues from Mass Markets, on a pro forma basis, declined 7% year over year to $1.173 million due to a fall in CAF II revenues.



Lumen anticipates witnessing healthy momentum in Quantum business in the upcoming quarters. The company added 31,000 Quantum fiber subscribers, taking the count to 889,000 Quantum fiber subscribers in the reported quarter. Total “enablements” were nearly 210,000, with 195,000 of these enabled locations in the company’s 16 retained states. As of Sep 30, the total enabled locations in the retained states stood at 3 million.

Other Quarterly Details

Total operating expenses declined 20% year over year to $3 billion, primarily due to lower depreciation and amortization expenses and cost of services and products.



Operating income was $1.384 billion, up 22% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding special items) slipped to $1.688 billion from $2.078 billion for respective margins of 38.5% and 42.5%, owing to the closure of the CAF II program in 2021.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter, Lumen generated $1.123 billion of net cash from operations compared with $1.73 billion a year ago.



Free cash flow (excluding cash special items) for the year was $620 million compared with $1.072 billion in the year-ago quarter.



As of Sep 30, the company had $252 million in cash and cash equivalents with $21,764 million of long-term debt compared with the respective figures of $360 million and $27,965 million as of Jun 30.

2022 View

For 2022, Lumen continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.9-$7.1 billion. Free cash flow is projected to be between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion compared with the earlier range of $2-2.2 billion.



Capital expenditures are estimated between $3 billion and $3.2 billion compared with the earlier range of $3.2-3.4 billion. The effective income tax rate for the full year is estimated to be nearly 26%.

