Lumen (LUMN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lumen (LUMN) reported $3.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion, representing a surprise of +2.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lumen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue : $2.52 billion versus $2.44 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

: $2.52 billion versus $2.44 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change. Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue : $658 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $656.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $658 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $656.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale : $705 million versus $686.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.

: $705 million versus $686.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change. Large Enterprise- Total : $737 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $810.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%.

: $737 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $810.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%. Operating revenues- International and Other- Total : $86 million compared to the $93.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $86 million compared to the $93.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. Public Sector- Total : $483 million versus $401 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

: $483 million versus $401 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Fiber Broadband-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category : $209 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $202.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.

: $209 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $202.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%. Other Broadband-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category : $257 million versus $256.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.

: $257 million versus $256.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change. Voice and Other-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category : $192 million versus $197.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.

: $192 million versus $197.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change. Mid-Market Enterprise- Total: $513 million versus $450.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

Shares of Lumen have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.