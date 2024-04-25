Lumen (LUMN) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumen (LUMN) will report quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 140%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.39 billion, exhibiting a decline of 9.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 11.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lumen metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue' stands at $2.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue' should come in at $716.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Large Enterprise' will reach $1.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +63.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale' will reach $737.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fiber Broadband Subscribers' should arrive at 941.00 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 856 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mass Markets total broadband subscribers' at 2,698.14 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,981 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other Broadband subscribers' will likely reach 1,757.14 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,125 thousand.



Shares of Lumen have experienced a change of -18.4% in the past month compared to the -3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LUMN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

