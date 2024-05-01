Lumen (LUMN) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Lumen Technologies, Inc LUMN reported an adjusted loss (excluding special items) of 4 cents per share for first-quarter 2024. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents.

Quarterly total revenues were $3.290 billion, down 12% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues for the year-ago quarter include $139 million from the EMEA business divested, which will not recur in periods following the divestiture. Also, it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.

Lumen also highlighted that it had completed its TSA transactions with a broad group of creditors. This will significantly strengthen its balance sheet and address more than $15 billion of debt and commitments.

Segment Performance

Lumen has adopted a new reporting structure that has collapsed International and Global Accounts or IGAM and large enterprises into the large enterprise channel. The company has moved the public sector to its separate channel.

By segment, Business revenues fell 12.7% to $2.591 billion while revenues from Large Enterprise plunged 5.8% to $858 million.

Mid-Market Enterprise revenues declined 7.1% to $486 million.

Public Sector revenues were down 2.8% to $420 million, driven by weakness in nurture and harvest segment revenues.

North American Enterprise Channels’ revenues were down 5.5% to $1.764 billion.

Revenues in Wholesale decreased 11.3% to $730 million. Revenues from Mass Markets were down 9.2% year over year to $699 million.

Lumen anticipates witnessing healthy momentum in the Quantum business in the upcoming quarters. The company added 36,000 Quantum fiber subscribers, taking the count to 952,000 in the reported quarter.

In the first quarter, total enablements were approximately 129,000. As of Mar 31, 2024, total enabled locations in the retained states stood at 3.8 million. The company is targeting to exceed 500,000 enabled locations in 2024.

Other Quarterly Details

Total operating expenses decreased 3% year over year to $3,245 million.

Operating income was $45 million compared with $390 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding special items) slipped to $977 million from $1.251 billion for respective margins of 29.7% and 33.5%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter, Lumen generated $1,102 million of net cash from operations compared with $595 million in the prior-year quarter.

Free cash flow (excluding cash special items) for the first quarter was $389 million compared with free cash outflow of $45 million in the prior-year quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had $1.580 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $18,591 million of long-term debt compared with the respective figures of $2.234 million and $19,831 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

2024 View

For 2024, Lumen expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4.1-$4.3 billion. Free cash flow is projected to be between $100 million and $300 million.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion.

