Lumen (LUMN) Partners With Talkdesk to Expand CCaaS Solutions

Lumen Technologies LUMN has expanded its portfolio of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions by adding Talkdesk, a cloud-native platform that unifies customer and agent experiences across different communication channels.

Lumen customers can now leverage Talkdesk solutions like Talkdesk CX Cloud and Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds solutions through Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Talkdesk platform. These solutions offer advanced automation capabilities and AI-powered customer service processes that optimize customer satisfaction and reduce costs.

The integration of Lumen's network, infrastructure, applications and hosting capabilities with Talkdesk's CCaaS solutions will allow Lumen to provide an all-in-one contact center solution to its users. Customers can now leverage the Talkdesk's native artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and integrate third-party AI solutions such as Amazon Lex and Microsoft’s ChatGPT. Talkdesk also allows for the rapid deployment of high-tech contact center solutions.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

The Talkdesk solution enables Lumen customers to leverage enterprise-level, integrated CX applications, omnichannel engagement, workforce engagement, employee collaboration and customer experience analytics. It enables approximately 60 out-of-the-box integrations with different CX systems.

Lumen Technologies provides a range of networking and cloud and security solutions to government agencies and consumers. Their services include Internet connectivity, voice and video services and managed services. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to modernize digital experiences, meet the requirements of enterprises and improve customer experience.

In December, the company launched a new contact-center solution with Genesys. Lumen Solutions for Contact Center, Genesys Cloud solution, will aid clients in migrating legacy, capital-intensive contact center services to a cloud-based environment, thereby improving productivity and cost efficiency.

Lumen anticipates witnessing healthy momentum in Quantum’s business in the upcoming quarters. The company added 19,000 Quantum fiber subscribers, taking the count to 832,000 Quantum fiber subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 78.3% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 31.4% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.