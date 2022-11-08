Lumen (LUMN) Expands Edge Computing Solutions Across APAC

Lumen Technologies LUMN has announced the launch of Edge Bare Metal services to assist customers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market in implementing applications and workloads that require ultra-low latency at the edge.

Lumen Edge Bare Metal provides pay-as-you-go server hardware across several locations linked to the Lumen global fiber network. The platform is built on edge nodes that run across the Lumen fiber network to provide latency as low as 5 milliseconds or less, added Lumen. It also offers improved security and connectivity built to separate and safeguard data.

Customers can now leverage the Lumen platform to concentrate their efforts on creating and launching applications instead of spending time on infrastructure deployment.

The platform has been deployed in Singapore and Japan for a global blockchain non-profit organization. The non-profit organization plans to support its global community of blockchain validators and application programming interface suppliers and developers by using Lumen's service to provide high-speed edge computing infrastructure for node operations and developers on its network, added Lumen.

Lumen has already deployed Lumen Edge Private Cloud in the APAC region, which leverages the Lumen global fiber network to provide pre-built infrastructure for high-performance private cloud computing.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to modernize digital experiences, meet the requirements of enterprises and improve customer experience.

In August, Lumen announced an investment in edge computing to expand the company’s platform by offering Lumen Edge Virtual Machine to its customers. It is available on the Lumen Marketplace and combines with the edge portfolio effortlessly.

The edge infrastructure and services offer various solutions like Lumen Edge Bare Metal, Lumen Network Storage, Lumen Edge Private Cloud and Lumen Edge Gateway to support enterprise innovation and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Prior to that, the company announced the expansion of Edge Computing Solutions in Europe by investing in the global Edge network.

In addition to the expansion in Europe described above, Lumen is currently expanding in APAC as part of its continued investment in innovative solutions that suit the needs of businesses and modernize digital interactions. By developing new products and digitizing consumer contacts, the corporation hopes to alter its business operations.

Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 56.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 65.9% in the past year.



