Lumen (LUMN) Continues to Invest in Subsea Cable System

Lumen Technologies LUMN has announced that it is investing in a fiber pair on a subsea cable system - Grace Hopper - developed by Alphabet Inc. The new system will leverage Lumen’s landing station and infrastructure services to provide data transfer facilities between New York and Bude, Cornwall in the United Kingdom.

The current development of cable systems is aimed at taping the growing demand for fast data transfer between different continents in real time. The ongoing digitalization and bandwidth explosion have made data flow very crucial.

Per a report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S.-Europe trade and investment alliance depends heavily on data flows, as more data moves between the two continents than anywhere else in the globe.

Data flows are crucial for both small and large enterprises, and they underpin international financial systems, scientific research, cybersecurity initiatives and growing global demands for high-quality content, added the report.

Lumen is currently taking orders for Grace Hopper, which will be active and ready to deliver services by October.

Previously, Lumen and Google collaborated by launching the Dunant trans-Atlantic cable that connects data centers between Virginia in the United States and Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez on the French Atlantic coast.

Lumen offers a wide array of integrated services like wholesale network access, high-speed Internet access, managed hosting and colocation services etc., to its business and residential customers.

For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $4.42 billion, down 9.6% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, down 26.5% year over year.

The company reported adjusted earnings (excluding special items) of 35 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 compared with 48 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly total revenues fell 6.3% year over year to $4,612 million, owing to the conclusion of the CAF II program.

Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 35.6% compared with the industry's decline of 63.9% in the past year.



