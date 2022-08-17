Lumen (LUMN) Continues to Invest in Edge Computing Platform

Lumen Technologies LUMN has announced an investment in edge computing to expand the company’s platform by offering Lumen Edge Virtual Machine (VM) to its customers. It is available on the Lumen Marketplace and combines with the edge portfolio effortlessly.

The solution offers clients with access to “on-demand” computing, storage and secure networking, added the company.

Lumen continues to invest heavily in research and development to modernize digital experiences, meet the requirements of enterprises and improve customer experience.

The edge infrastructure and services offer various solutions like Lumen Edge Bare Metal, Lumen Network Storage, Lumen Edge Private Cloud and Lumen Edge Gateway to support enterprise innovation and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Customers get value from leveraging several compute configurations and storage options, and management and orchestration tools to accommodate data-intensive workloads and applications that require low latency at the cloud edge.

Lumen Edge VM provides users with low latency by leveraging the Lumen fiber network so that customers can work seamlessly on next-generation applications.

Additionally, organizations can utilize distributed computing services across multiple markets, giving them the accessibility to operate and communicate across expanded geographies. It also leverages open-source technology to support multiple operating systems and various configurations and storage options.

Apart from its technological benefits, it also helps to lower business expenses owing to a “Pay only for usage model" and no capital expenditure.

Lumen Edge Computing Solutions meets 97% of enterprise demand in the United States within 5 milliseconds of latency, per company reports. It also meets approximately 70% of enterprise demand in Germany, Belgium, the U.K., France and the Netherlands.

Per a report from Markets and Markets, the edge computing market size is expected to grow from $36.5 billion in 2021 to $87.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.0%

Recently, the company announced the expansion of Edge Computing Solutions in Europe by investing in the global Edge network. Customers can now leverage the Lumen platform to concentrate their efforts on creating and launching applications instead of spending time on infrastructure deployment.

On Jan 21, 2022, Lumen announced a network services contract worth more than $1.2 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”). Lumen platform's edge computing architecture will aid USDA in collecting and analyzing data closer to the edge of the network with secure remote access. As a result, this will significantly save bandwidth and minimize latency.

Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 6.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 53.3% in the past year.



