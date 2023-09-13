Lumen (LUMN) Adds New Enhancements to Its SASE Solution

Lumen Technologies LUMN recently added new enhancements to its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions to make it simpler and more flexible for clients. These solutions are designed to enhance enterprise SASE’s purchase, configuration and management digitally.

With increasing adoption of hybrid work and cloud-based services, security has become a massive concern for businesses. The addition of these new features is a direct result from user feedback, stated Lumen.

Feedback from users highlighted the need for gaining more control over access to cloud applications on both approved and unapproved devices. Users also needed access to security services within a centralized and cloud-based experience.

Among the new features added, SASE includes Security Service Edge (SSE) and cloud-hosted gateways. SSE is an assortment of integrated, cloud-centric security capabilities that offer secure access to websites.

SSE also provides safe access and sharing of data and user permission management for software-as-a-service applications, which are provided by prominent SD-WAN and security partners.

It further mentioned that Lumen-hosted gateways will aid clients in adopting a "grow as they go" network and security management capabilities while eliminating need for premise-based equipment.

By using Lumen-hosted gateways clients will be able to migrate off shared gateways onto a dedicated node, thereby improving security and reliability across the nation. It will also offer flexible and centralized security services with dedicated cloud hosting at “predictable pricing”.

Lumen-hosted gateways will aid in secure remote access from anywhere to the customer’s data and cloud applications.

Also, domestic clients can now deploy premise-based SASE services to locations in Canada, and Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Lumen offers a wide array of integrated services like wholesale network access, high-speed Internet access, managed hosting and colocation services etc. to its business and residential customers.

The company continues to invest heavily in the Quantum fiber business. LUMN had 877,000 quantum fiber subscribers at the end of the second quarter. It is gaining by incorporating AI in sales platform and digital marketing campaigns.

LUMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 84.1% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 3.1% in the past year.



