Lumen Expands Fiber Network With New AI-Focused NorthLine Route

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has announced the expansion of its fiber infrastructure with the launch of NorthLine, a new low-latency network route designed to directly connect Seattle and Minneapolis while strengthening connectivity across a critical northern U.S. corridor. The initiative reflects the growing need for faster and more resilient data movement as artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, cloud infrastructure and distributed computing continue to expand across the country.

The new Seattle-to-Minneapolis route will support 100G and 400G wavelength services, enabling enterprises, cloud providers and AI-focused companies to move large volumes of data with lower latency and greater efficiency. Integrated into Lumen’s broader national network, NorthLine will allow customers to extend connectivity across multiple U.S. markets through newly built fiber infrastructure without relying on fragmented multi-provider systems.

Management highlighted that it is focused on creating a connected national network fabric that supports the next phase of AI-driven infrastructure demand. Management also stated that NorthLine is intended to provide customers with predictable, high-capacity services that can help businesses make more confident long-term infrastructure decisions.

The route will be delivered through Lumen RapidRoutes, the company’s pre-engineered network service platform that offers validated capacity and a 20-day service level agreement for qualified deployments. This approach is expected to accelerate deployment timelines and simplify scalability for customers operating in high-growth data environments.

Lumen also stated that NorthLine is being developed with future scalability in mind. While initially supporting 100G and 400G services, the network is designed to accommodate next-generation 800G and 1.6-terabit wavelength technologies as demand for AI-scale connectivity increases.

Expected to be available by the end of 2026, NorthLine will provide an additional route across the northern United States, improving geographic diversity, network resiliency and traffic distribution while aligning with emerging data center and power infrastructure corridors supporting AI and cloud growth.

Lumen remains focused on growing the AI opportunity, which is driving demand for its Private Connectivity Fabric solutions. Higher adoption of its network-as-a-service solutions and focus on cost discipline are other key tailwinds. The company plans to eliminate $1 billion in costs by 2027. Moreover, the Alkira acquisition should enhance its cloud connectivity capabilities.

Taking a Look at LUMN’s Competitors

Verizon Communications VZ continues to strengthen its broadband and network infrastructure strategy through fiber expansion and sustained spectrum investments. In first-quarter 2026, the company added 341,000 broadband subscribers, including 214,000 fixed wireless access additions and 127,000 fiber broadband additions, increasing total fixed wireless and fiber connections to nearly 16.8 million. The Frontier acquisition further expanded Verizon’s fiber reach across 31 states and Washington, DC, with management highlighting that integration efforts remain on track and are expected to generate more than $1 billion in annual operating cost synergies by 2028. Verizon also maintained its 2026 capital expenditure guidance of $16-$16.5 billion to support long-term network capacity, service quality and converged growth initiatives.

AT&T T is showing momentum in converged connectivity as fiber and fixed wireless additions remain high and postpaid phone churn stays low. The Lumen mass markets fiber deal adds customers and locations, widens distribution in key metros and supports deeper penetration of bundled wireless and home Internet. Management expects fiber reach to grow by about 8 million locations in 2026, including more than 4 million locations acquired from Lumen, and remains on track to reach over 40 million total fiber locations by the end of 2026 and more than 60 million by the end of 2030. In March 2026, AT&T announced that it has collaborated with Boldyn Networks and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to expand 5G cellular connectivity inside underground subway tunnels in New York. This rollout aims to address several issues faced by users and operators of the subway network.

LUMN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Lumen have gained 101.1% over the past year, outperforming the Diversified Communications Services industry’s rise of 19%.



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Valuation-wise, LUMN seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of B. Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, LUMN is trading at 0.83, lower than the industry’s multiple of 1.63.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUMN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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LUMN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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