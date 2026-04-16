Lumen & Amazon Web Services Partner to Simplify Cloud Connectivity

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has announced a new collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) that signals a major shift in how businesses connect to the cloud. The companies are introducing AWS Interconnect, last mile, a solution powered by Lumen Cloud Interconnect, which leverages Lumen’s extensive last-mile and metro network infrastructure to streamline private connectivity between enterprise locations and AWS environments.

Establishing private cloud connections required coordination across multiple providers and lengthy setup times. This new approach transforms that process into a simplified, software-driven experience. Enterprises can create secure, high-speed connections from branch offices, data centers, or remote sites directly to AWS in just a few clicks via the AWS Console and Lumen Connect platform. By removing manual configurations and intermediaries, deployment timelines can be reduced from weeks to minutes, while allowing organizations to scale bandwidth on demand and maintain consistent performance.

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward integrating network infrastructure directly into cloud services. Management highlighted that modern applications increasingly require cloud and network systems to operate as a unified platform rather than separate layers. By embedding connectivity into the cloud experience, Lumen and AWS aim to reduce complexity, accelerate operations and better support high-performance applications.

The partnership with AWS is a key step in Lumen’s pivot toward AI-driven growth, strengthening its position as a critical fiber and network infrastructure provider. By supporting high-capacity, low-latency connectivity essential for AI workloads, the deal reinforces Lumen’s role in next-generation cloud ecosystems while advancing its focus on scalable infrastructure for enterprise AI adoption.

In November 2025, Lumen teamed up with Meter to introduce a streamlined, end-to-end networking solution designed for the AI-driven enterprise. In October 2025, Lumen collaborated with QTS Data Centers to boost support for advanced networks designed for AI, cloud and hyperscalers. LUMN will connect its AI-ready infrastructure to 16 new QTS campuses across the United States. It has also partnered with Palantir Technologies to accelerate enterprise AI adoption by integrating advanced intelligence with high-performance network infrastructure.

Taking a Look at LUMN’s Competitors’

Cogent Communications CCOI is benefiting from cost-effective operations and a streamlined product offering that eliminates redundant costs and offers greater pricing flexibility. Its Tier 1 network delivers reliable connectivity, high-speed bandwidth and secure, high-performance data center services. Proactive efforts to reduce the cost of bandwidth and expand coverage have resulted in rising demand for robust bidirectional symmetric 1-gig and 10-gig port offerings. Cogent’s extensive, high-traffic network across major office buildings and carrier-neutral data centers in North America and Europe gives it a clear competitive edge. Its end-to-end optical transport and advanced routing ensure reliable, scalable connectivity across key global markets. This broad footprint not only drives customer growth and acquisition opportunities but also supports a stable base of low-churn enterprise clients, strengthening revenue, margins and cash flow.

AT&T T is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans. The company expects to gain a competitive edge over rivals through edge computing services that allow businesses to route application-specific traffic where they need it and where it’s most effective. The acquisition of Lumen’s fiber Internet connectivity business will significantly expand market reach. The acquisition of mid-band spectrum (C-Band) further offers significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in both rural and urban areas. Collaboration with Ericsson to deploy a commercial-scale open radio access network will likely bring long-term benefits.

LUMN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Lumen have gained 24.5% in the past six months compared with the Diversified Communications Services industry’s rise of 3%.



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Valuation-wise, LUMN seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of B. Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, LUMN is trading at 0.82, lower than the industry’s multiple of 1.66.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUMN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward significantly over the past 60 days.



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LUMN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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