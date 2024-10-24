News & Insights

Lum Chang Holdings Updates Board Composition

October 24, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Lum Chang Holdings Limited (SG:L19) has released an update.

Lum Chang Holdings Limited recently announced changes to its Board and Committees following its 42nd Annual General Meeting. Notably, Mr. Peter Sim and Dr. Willie Lee have retired, while Mr. Benedict Ho has been re-elected as a Non-executive Independent Director. These shifts are expected to bring new perspectives to the company’s governance.

