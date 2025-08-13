Lulus Posts 11 Percent Drop in Fiscal Q2

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) fell 11.4% year over year to $81.5 million in Q2 FY2025, missing expectations by $0.35 million.

Earnings per share (GAAP) were a loss of $1.08, far below the estimated loss of $0.45.

Active customers and total order volume declined further, offset only partly by improved average order value and return rates.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU), a womenswear retailer known for event-driven apparel, reported its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 13, 2025. The release showed ongoing revenue declines, with GAAP revenue of $81.5 million falling short of Wall Street estimates. Revenue (GAAP) was $81.5 million against an expected $81.85 million, while earnings per share (GAAP) were a loss of $1.08—well below the forecasted $0.45 loss. These results highlighted ongoing headwinds for the period, particularly as profitability and core customer metrics continued to come under pressure. Overall, the quarter reflected ongoing operational changes but persistent demand challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(1.08) $(0.45) $(3.92) N/A Revenue $81.5 million $81.85 million N/A N/A Gross Margin 45.3% 45.5% (0.2 pp)

About the Company and Strategic Focus

Lulu's Fashion Lounge operates as a digital-first retailer offering women’s apparel, with a reputation for event dresses and special occasion outfits. It appeals to younger consumers, largely Millennials and Gen Z, by combining fast-fashion trends with better quality and boutique-style service.

The company’s key strategies include a data-driven product creation process—using a “test, learn, and reorder” model—to limit inventory risk and capitalize on emerging trends. Other success factors include providing personalized service, building customer loyalty, and leveraging social media engagement through influencer partnerships. The company aims to use insights from customer data to match inventory to demand and strengthen its core audience, particularly around occasion-based fashion.

Quarter Highlights: Earnings and Operations in Focus

The quarter was marked by continuing declines in revenue and customer engagement, with net revenue (GAAP) down 11% and active customers down 8% compared to the same period last year. Net revenue (GAAP) dropped 11.4% to $81.5 million year over year. The company attributed this to a 16% reduction in total orders placed, partly offset by a slight rise in average order value—from $143 to $145—and lower product return rates. Active customer numbers fell to 2.5 million, down 8% year over year.

Gross margin slipped by 0.2 percentage points to 45.3%. Gross profit (GAAP) was $36.9 million, down 12% year over year. However, free cash flow (non-GAAP) turned negative, at $(1.9) million compared to $3.0 million a year ago.

Profitability trended upward sequentially, even if still negative. Net loss (GAAP) narrowed to $3.0 million, a marked improvement from the prior year's $10.8 million loss. Adjusted EBITDA—a non-GAAP measure of operating profit excluding certain costs—was positive at $0.5 million, compared to a negative $0.2 million in the year-ago period. Still, the sharp loss per share ($1.08, GAAP) missed estimates by a wide margin, underscoring continued margin pressures.

Not all categories performed equally. Positive sales trends continued in occasion and bridesmaid dresses, which serve as a backbone for the brand. Meanwhile, casual wear and footwear lagged, pulling down aggregate performance amid efforts to refocus product assortments on higher-turning event-centric apparel. There were no one-time events materially affecting reported revenue or profit for the quarter.

Business Model: Product, Marketing, and Customer Engagement

The company’s main platform is its online shop, which emphasizes a curated experience, fit support, and stylist advice. It deploys a rapid-cycle “test, learn, and reorder” process—rolling out small batches of trend-forward products, using real-time data to inform larger production only if there is demand. This minimizes inventory risk and responds quickly to evolving trends.

Supporting this, the company’s marketing leverages over 8.8 million social media followers and works directly with influencers to enhance reach. Despite efforts to manage costs and preserve brand equity, marketing outlays were down, and order count fell. These declines in customer metrics—active accounts down 8% and orders down 16%—occurred as cost management continued to produce savings in selling and administrative expenses.

Outlook and What Lies Ahead

Management guided for positive Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter and maintained its capital expenditure forecast at $2.5 million for the year, at the lower end of prior estimates. No quantitative guidance was provided on revenue or profit for the third quarter or full year. The company continues to flag uncertainty around consumer demand, tariffs, and supply chain costs as risks, making forecasts more uncertain than usual.

Looking forward, refinancing remains a priority, with the company extending a credit facility forbearance through August 22, 2025, as it explores new asset-based lending options. Investors and observers will want to watch for updates on customer trends, revenue stabilization, and liquidity. With negative free cash flow (non-GAAP) of ($1.9) million and weak net revenue of $81.5 million, sustained positive EBITDA and improvements in top-line engagement are likely to be critical focal points in upcoming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

