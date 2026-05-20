Lulus Incurs Q1 Loss, Narrows Y/Y on Strong Wholesale Revenue

Shares of Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU have declined 1.6% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 29, 2026, compared with 0.2% growth in the S&P 500 index over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has declined 12.9%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 5.6% growth.

Lulus incurred a first-quarter 2026 loss of $1.44 per share, which narrowed from a loss of $2.86 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues of $57.5 million declined 10% year over year, driven by a 15% decline in total orders placed and higher return rates, partially offset by a 4% increase in average order value to $142 from $136 a year ago.

Net loss narrowed to $4.1 million from $8 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit edged up 0.4% to $25.9 million, and gross margin expanded 480 basis points to 45.1%. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $1.5 million from a loss of $4.7 million in the year-ago period.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Quote

Customer Trends and Operating Metrics

Active customers totaled 2.3 million at the end of the quarter, down 11% from 2.6 million a year earlier and 3% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2025. Inventory stood at $33.1 million, down 17% year over year, reflecting the company’s ongoing reset of its casual apparel and footwear categories.

Management said demand remained healthy in special occasion categories such as weddings, graduations and vacations, while the company deliberately reduced exposure to lower-margin casual apparel and footwear products. Executives noted that new product introductions improved sell-through and helped drive order eligibility rates higher year over year. According to management, wholesale revenues doubled from the prior year, supported by expansion into Nordstrom stores and an increased prom assortment presence at Dillard’s.

The company also highlighted operational improvements, including a 13% year-over-year decline in operating expenses. Selling and marketing expenses fell 12% to $14 million, while general and administrative expenses declined 14.3% to $15.5 million due to lower marketing costs, reduced merchant processing fees and continued distribution center consolidation initiatives.

Management Commentary on Strategy

Chief executive officer Crystal Landsem said the company continued to prioritize “higher quality demand and disciplined order economics” during the quarter while repositioning its assortment ahead of peak selling periods. She noted that although these actions weighed on top-line performance sequentially, they supported stronger margins and profitability trends.

Management emphasized that the casual apparel and footwear reset remains central to the company’s turnaround efforts. President and chief information officer Mark Vos said new product launches in these categories were intentionally reduced by more than 50% during the quarter to focus on styles with stronger customer alignment and profitability potential. He added that SKU productivity in these categories improved meaningfully, with a 56% increase in units transacted per new product launched compared with the prior-year period.

Executives also pointed to technology and operational initiatives aimed at improving customer engagement and efficiency. Lulus introduced “Happy Returns,” allowing customers to make box-free, label-free returns and updated its complete-the-look shopping functionality to simplify cross-category purchases.

Factors Influencing Quarterly Performance

The quarter’s revenue decline was primarily attributed to lower order volumes and elevated return rates tied to a greater mix of occasion-driven products and higher average unit retail prices. Management said return trends are expected to improve through the back half of the year as casual apparel and footwear normalize within the assortment.

Lulus also addressed tariff and freight-related uncertainties. Management said the company has mitigated tariff exposure through vendor collaboration, strategic pricing and assortment optimization, and currently does not anticipate material swings from tariffs. Freight cost variability and cautious consumer spending remain risks, though executives said the company continues to focus on maintaining pricing discipline and protecting margins.

Guidance and Outlook

Lulus reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting adjusted EBITDA to turn positive for the full year compared with a loss of $1.2 million in 2025. The company also expects the year-over-year net revenue trend to improve relative to the 11% decline recorded in 2025. For the second quarter of 2026, management forecast positive adjusted EBITDA that would outperform the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures are projected between $2 million and $2.5 million, including capitalized software costs.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Lulus reduced total debt by $1.1 million and net debt by $5.8 million, ending the period with total debt of $13.3 million and net debt of $5.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents rose to $7.4 million from $2.7 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.