Lulus Incurs Loss in Q4, Narrows Y/Y on Higher AOV and Cost Cuts

Shares of Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU have declined 10.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 28, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 3.5% change over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has declined 9.5% compared with a 4.6% decline in the broader index.

Lulus incurred a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 14 cents per share, which narrowed from a loss of $11.44 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues of $63 million indicated a 5% year-over-year fall, reflecting an 11% decline in total orders placed, partially offset by a 6% increase in average order value.

Net loss narrowed sharply to $0.4 million from $31.9 million in the prior-year quarter, which included a significant goodwill impairment charge. Gross profit rose 11% to $27.9 million, while gross margin expanded 640 basis points to 44.3%. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $2.6 million compared with a loss of $3.3 million in the year-ago period.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Operational metrics reflected a mixed demand environment. Active customers declined 11% year over year to 2.3 million, indicating continued pressure on customer acquisition and retention. However, average order value increased to $137 from $129, suggesting improved basket sizes and pricing power. Total orders fell 11%, underscoring weaker volume trends despite higher spending per transaction.

Gross margin expansion remained a standout, driven by a higher mix of full-price sales, improved product margins, and lower outbound shipping costs. Management noted product margin gains across multiple quarters, supported by disciplined markdown strategies and a focus on higher-margin categories.

Management Commentary

Management emphasized progress in profitability and operational efficiency. CEO Crystal Landsem highlighted sequential improvement in revenue trends throughout 2025 and four consecutive quarters of product margin expansion, indicating a 200-basis-point improvement in full-year gross margin.

Executives also underscored momentum in event-driven categories such as occasion wear, which continued to outperform and gain share within the business. Wholesale expansion emerged as another growth lever, with triple-digit growth and an increase in major retail partners.

CFO Heidi Crane noted that cost discipline and inventory optimization contributed to improved profitability, including lower operating expenses and a leaner cost structure. The company also completed a new asset-based credit facility, enhancing liquidity and financial flexibility.

Factors Influencing Performance

The quarter’s performance was shaped by a combination of strategic repositioning and macro pressures. Revenue declines were primarily driven by lower order volumes, particularly in casual and footwear categories, which the company is actively resetting. Management indicated that SKU rationalization and reduced inventory in these segments are intended to improve margins and long-term efficiency.

At the same time, stronger demand in event-driven categories and higher-margin products supported gross margin expansion. Improvements in return rates and disciplined pricing strategies also contributed positively. However, broader consumer caution, inflationary pressures and external uncertainties such as tariffs continued to weigh on demand.

2025 Update

Lulus reported net revenues of $282.3 million for fiscal 2025, representing an 11% decline from 2024. Gross profit for the year totaled $122.1 million, down 6% year over year, while gross margin improved by 200 basis points to 43.2%.

The company recorded a net loss of $13.7 million in 2025, or $4.90 per share, narrower than a net loss of $55.3 million, or $20.00 per share, in 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.4 million for fiscal 2025 compared with $2.6 million in 2024. Free cash flow was negative $0.8 million in 2025 compared with negative $0.3 million in the previous year.

Guidance

For fiscal 2026, management expects adjusted EBITDA to turn positive, compared with a loss of $1.2 million in 2025, and anticipates an improvement in revenue trends relative to the prior year’s 11% decline.

In the near term, first-quarter revenues are expected to decline sequentially due to ongoing assortment resets, with adjusted EBITDA likely negative but improving year over year. The company expects stronger performance in the second and third quarters, aligned with peak selling periods, and projects capital expenditures of $2 million to $2.5 million for the year.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Lulus continued to expand its wholesale footprint, including distribution through nine major retail partners and a nationwide rollout into Nordstrom stores. The company also launched an Amazon storefront to broaden its reach while maintaining brand control.

Additionally, leadership changes included the appointment of Heidi Crane as permanent CFO. The board also approved an amendment to reduce authorized shares of common and preferred stock, subject to shareholder approval.

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Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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