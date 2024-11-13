Lulu’s Fashion Lounge sees Q4 revenue $67.5M-$70M, consensus $73.97M

16:20 EST Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) sees Q4 revenue $67.5M-$70M, consensus $73.97M

