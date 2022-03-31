Markets
LVLU

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Q4 Results Beat Street View, Revenue Outlook Strong; Shares Up 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) Thursday reported a loss for the fourth quarter, that was narrower than Wall Street's estimates, driven by revenue growth. The company also issued a strong revenue outlook for the full year 2022. Following the news, shares of Lulu's Fashion gained nearly 10%.

Fourth-quarter net loss widened to $133.8 million or $4.69 per share from $4.2 million or $0.24 per share.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.03, compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.24 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.07 per share.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $96.8 million from $54.5 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company expects revenue between $480 million and $490 million, which represents between 28% and 30% growth over 2021 net revenue. Analysts currently expect revenues of $472.06 million for the quarter.

LVLU closed Thursday's trading at $6.78, up $0.57 or 9.18%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.64 or 9.44% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVLU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular