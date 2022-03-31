Lulu's Fashion Lounge Q4 Results Beat Street View, Revenue Outlook Strong; Shares Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) Thursday reported a loss for the fourth quarter, that was narrower than Wall Street's estimates, driven by revenue growth. The company also issued a strong revenue outlook for the full year 2022. Following the news, shares of Lulu's Fashion gained nearly 10%.

Fourth-quarter net loss widened to $133.8 million or $4.69 per share from $4.2 million or $0.24 per share.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.03, compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.24 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.07 per share.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $96.8 million from $54.5 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company expects revenue between $480 million and $490 million, which represents between 28% and 30% growth over 2021 net revenue. Analysts currently expect revenues of $472.06 million for the quarter.

LVLU closed Thursday's trading at $6.78, up $0.57 or 9.18%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.64 or 9.44% in the after-hours trading.

