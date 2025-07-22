Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Lulus has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of July 18, 2025.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The company met the requirement by maintaining a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 10 consecutive business days, officially achieving this on July 18, 2025. Based in California, Lulus is a women's fashion brand focused on providing modern and accessible designs. The company aims to enhance customer experiences through personalized shopping and customer support. The press release also includes forward-looking statements related to the company's compliance and potential risks.

Lulus has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement, ensuring continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company's stock maintained a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, which is a positive indicator of stock performance and market confidence.

The company had previously failed to meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, indicating potential ongoing financial instability or stock performance issues.

The mention of forward-looking statements and associated risks suggests uncertainty in the company's future performance and compliance with exchange requirements, which could concern investors.

The necessity of regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements highlights a vulnerability in the company's stock price and overall market standing.

What recent compliance milestone did Lulus achieve with Nasdaq?

Lulus announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

When did Lulus meet the Nasdaq bid price requirement?

The company met the minimum bid price requirement on July 18, 2025.

What is Lulus' mission as a fashion brand?

Lulus aims to make women feel confident and celebrated through attainable luxury fashion for every occasion.

What type of products does Lulus offer?

Lulus offers modern, feminine fashion designs at accessible prices for various life occasions.

How long has Lulus been in business?

Lulus was founded in 1996, providing fresh styles and exceptional customer service since then.

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $LVLU stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICO, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), announced today that it received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.





To regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s common shares were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days. This requirement was met on July 18, 2025.







About Lulus







Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Our aim is to make every woman feel confident and celebrated, supporting her for all of life’s occasions, big or small – from work desk to dream date, cozying up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on





Instagram





and @lulus on





TikTok





. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the ability of the Company to comply with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Lulus’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024, Part II, Item IA, “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Lulus may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.







Contact









investors@lulus.com





