Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Expands Distribution Through Collaborations with Nuuly, Poshmark, and Leading Department Stores

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.





(“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, is expanding its distribution to grow the brand, reach new customers, and bring its dresses to a wider audience. As part of this strategy, Lulus has announced new collaborations with rental subscription service





Nuuly





, resale marketplace





Poshmark





, and





Von Maur





, recognized as America’s Best Department Store by



Newsweek



. The Company is also expanding its retail presence through expanded collaborations with department store leaders





Dillard’s





and





Nordstrom





, as well as third-party brand collaborations with





Dingo 1969





,





Hunter





,





Jessica Simpson





,





Reebok





, and





Rolla’s Jeans





. Together, these endeavors reflect Lulus’ strategic focus on meeting customers across diverse shopping channels, while simultaneously maintaining an efficient and scalable growth model.





“We are making major strides in building a future where Lulus is part of every major shopping decision our customer makes,” said Laura Deady, Chief Merchandising Officer, Lulus. “From our partnership with rental services like Nuuly, to offering resale on Poshmark, and doubling down on key moments like prom at Dillard’s, our multi-channel approach ensures that the Lulus brand is top of mind as we deliver value to customers in ways that deeply resonate with their lifestyles.”







Expanding with Purpose: New Collaborations with Nuuly and Poshmark







To further meet customers where they are, Lulus is exploring emerging retail channels such as rental and resale markets. The Company’s recent collaboration with Poshmark, which launched last month, positions Lulus within the booming resale market, allowing customers to buy and sell their Lulus pieces in a sustainable, circular model. Meanwhile, through its new partnership with Nuuly, the Company is tapping into the fast-growing rental economy, introducing its designs to a new, younger audience that values flexibility in their wardrobes.





Added Deady, “Working with Nuuly and Poshmark not only expands our reach, but also aligns with how modern consumers are engaging with fashion today. As we remain steadfast in our mission to be exactly where our customer wants us—whether she’s trying out new styles on a rental basis or shopping for gently-loved, iconic pieces through resale - Lulus will deliver on-trend, impeccable clothing that our shoppers are bound to enjoy.”







Strengthening Relationships with Nordstrom and Other Key Department Stores







Alongside its new collaborations, Lulus is doubling down on its relationships with key department stores. Expanded product assortments at Nordstrom include dress-focused collections designed for everyday wear and special occasions. At Dillard’s, prom assortments have grown from a 30- to 60-store footprint. These collections, which support the Company’s broader mission to dominate the dress market, will also be bolstered by collaborations with additional department stores like Von Maur, as Lulus enters new markets.







The Go-To Dress Destination: Where Style Meets Accessibility







At the core of Lulus’ wholesale expansion is its commitment to being the premier destination for dresses, offering options for every occasion, from casual wear to formal events. As part of this strategy, the brand, which launched its prom partnership with Dillard’s last year, is hosting an exclusive in-store prom activation this spring at Dillard’s heavily trafficked Dallas location. The activation will feature curated prom collections, interactive styling sessions, and personalized shopping experiences, allowing students to find their perfect look during this milestone moment.







Leveraging Third-Party Brand Collaborations: Building on Momentum







In addition to its wholesale initiatives, Lulus is further expanding its relationship with iconic brands such as Dingo 1969, Hunter, Jessica Simpson, Reebok, and Rolla’s Jeans. On the heels of the success of Levi’s, Vans, D’Amelio Footwear and more in 2024, collaborations will allow Lulus to continue to bring a curated mix of trusted brands directly to its customers while enhancing the overall shopping experience.







Creating Opportunities for the Lulus Experience







Through strategic collaborations, Lulus is scaling its brand presence across key markets and formats, providing existing and prospective customers the ability to see, feel, and try-on in real life the design and construction quality that Lulus is known for. The Company is expanding across established and emerging retail platforms to reach diverse customer segments in an effort to grow efficiently and be sustainable long-term. Wholesale remains a complementary part of Lulus’ business, supporting long-term brand growth and customer engagement. While these collaborations enhance market presence, they are part of a broader, long-term growth strategy and are not expected to have a significant near-term financial impact. Lulus’ wholesale strategy highlights the Company’s confidence in driving long-term growth by meeting evolving customer expectations and capitalizing on diverse market opportunities. The more customers experience Lulus in-store and online, the stronger their connection to the brand. By expanding across a variety of retailers, Lulus is increasing discovery, deepening loyalty, and reaching new audiences.





For more information on Lulus, please visit:





www.lulus.com





.







About Lulus







Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and the most special version of herself for all of life’s moments, big or small – from work desk to dream date, or cozying up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on





Instagram





and @lulus on





TikTok





. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our opportunities for wholesale expansion, growth in the coming quarters and the long-term growth trajectory of our business. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Lulus’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 29, 2024, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Lulus may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.







Contact







Abbygail Reyes





Vice President, Communications









press@lulus.com







