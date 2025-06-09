Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Announces Transfer of Common Stock Listing to Nasdaq Capital Market

Lulus Fashion Lounge will transfer its common stock listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective June 10, 2025.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. announced that it has received approval to transfer its common stock listing from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective June 10, 2025, under the symbol "LVLU." This change is part of Nasdaq's ongoing process, which ensures that listed companies meet specific financial and governance requirements. Lulus, a California-based brand established in 1996, focuses on providing attainable luxury women's fashion, catering to various occasions with modern and feminine designs. The company emphasizes exceptional customer service through its personal stylists and dedicated customer care team, aiming to enhance the shopping experience for millions of customers globally.

Lulus received approval to transfer its common stock listing from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, indicating compliance with financial and governance requirements.



The transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market may enhance Lulus's visibility and attractiveness to investors, facilitating capital raising opportunities.



Continuity in trading under the symbol “LVLU” allows for a seamless transition for current shareholders, maintaining brand recognition in the market.



Lulus is positioned as an attainable luxury brand, appealing to a wide demographic of women, which could strengthen its market presence and customer loyalty.

The transfer of the company's common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market may signal financial difficulties or failure to meet listing standards, potentially damaging investor confidence.

Why is Lulus transferring to the Nasdaq Capital Market?

Lulus is transferring to the Nasdaq Capital Market to continue meeting its financial and corporate governance requirements.

When will Lulus' stock transfer become effective?

The transfer will be effective at the open of business on June 10, 2025.

What will happen to Lulus' stock symbol?

Lulus will continue to trade under the same stock symbol “LVLU” after the transfer.

What is Lulus' brand focus?

Lulus focuses on providing attainable luxury fashion for women, offering modern and feminine designs at accessible prices.

How can customers connect with Lulus on social media?

Customers can follow Lulus on Instagram and TikTok by searching for @lulus.

CHICO, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today announced that the Company has received approval from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) to transfer the listing of the Company’s common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.





The Company’s common stock will be transferred to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective as of the open of business on June 10, 2025, and will continue to trade under the symbol “LVLU.” The Nasdaq Capital Market operates in substantially the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Market, and listed companies must meet certain financial requirements and comply with Nasdaq’s corporate governance requirements.







About Lulus







Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Our aim is to make every woman feel confident and celebrated, supporting her for all of life's occasions, big or small – from work desk to dream date, cozying up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus' world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok.





Instagram





and @lulus on





TikTok





Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu's Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.







Contact









investors@lulus.com





