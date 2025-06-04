Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Announces Departure of CFO Tiffany R. Smith, Interim Leadership Transition Planned

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings announces CFO Tiffany R. Smith's departure, with CEO Crystal Landsem as Interim CFO during the transition.

Quiver AI Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. announced that Chief Financial Officer Tiffany R. Smith will leave her position on June 30, 2025, to focus on personal and family matters, with no concerns regarding financial practices noted. In her absence, CEO Crystal Landsem will take on the role of Interim CFO while the Board of Directors searches for a permanent replacement. Smith will assist in the transition until the company's quarterly report is filed. Landsem expressed gratitude for Smith's contributions over the past four years and emphasized the importance of a smooth transition as they continue to pursue strategic goals. Lulus, known for its attainable luxury women's fashion, has been operating since 1996 and is dedicated to customer satisfaction through its varied product offerings and personalized services.

Potential Positives

Transition to Interim CFO by CEO Crystal Landsem ensures continuity in leadership during the search for a permanent successor.

Announcement emphasizes that the CFO's departure is not due to any disagreements regarding financial practices, ensuring investor confidence.

Continued advisory role for Tiffany R. Smith during the transition period supports a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Potential Negatives

The Chief Financial Officer's resignation may create uncertainty among investors and stakeholders regarding the company's financial stability and leadership continuity.

The assumption of CFO responsibilities by the CEO could lead to concerns about potential conflicts of interest and divided attention at a critical organizational level.

The press release does not address a plan for a permanent CFO, which may raise concerns about the timeline for securing stable financial leadership.

FAQ

Who is stepping down as CFO of Lulus?

Tiffany R. Smith, the Chief Financial Officer, is stepping down effective June 30, 2025.

Why is Tiffany R. Smith leaving Lulus?

She is leaving to attend to personal, family-related matters.

Who will take over as CFO after Tiffany Smith?

Crystal Landsem, the Chief Executive Officer, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

What is Lulus' mission as a fashion brand?

Lulus aims to make every woman feel confident and celebrated with attainable luxury fashion.

When will Tiffany Smith stop advising Lulus?

She will continue in an advisory role until the filing of the Quarterly Report on August 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LVLU Insider Trading Activity

$LVLU insiders have traded $LVLU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIFFANY ROSE SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 247 shares for an estimated $304.

$LVLU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $LVLU stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICO, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today announced that Tiffany R. Smith, Chief Financial Officer, is stepping down from her role effective June 30, 2025, to attend to personal, family-related matters. This transition is not related to any disagreement regarding the Company’s financial reporting, accounting practices, or internal controls. Upon Ms. Smith’s departure, Crystal Landsem, Chief Executive Officer, will assume the responsibilities of Interim Chief Financial Officer, alongside her responsibilities as CEO, while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a permanent successor. Ms. Smith will continue to serve in an advisory position until the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending June 29, 2025, to ensure an orderly transition.





“On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Tiffany for her significant contributions and dedication to Lulus over the last four years, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Crystal Landsem, CEO. “I look forward to working together closely in the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities, while continuing to focus on executing against our strategic priorities.”







About Lulus







Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Our aim is to make every woman feel confident and celebrated, supporting her for all of life’s occasions, big or small – from work desk to dream date, cozying up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on





Instagram





and @lulus on





TikTok





. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.







Contact









investors@lulus.com





