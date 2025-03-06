Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

Lulus will announce 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (Lulus) has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 27, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call and live webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, accessible through its Investor Relations website. The press release includes details for dialing into the call and accessing a replay. Lulus, headquartered in California since 1996, is a women’s attainable luxury fashion brand, offering modern designs at accessible prices, and aims to empower women for various occasions through quality customer service and personalized shopping experiences.

Potential Positives

Lulus will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to communicating with investors.

The company will host a conference call and live webcast, enhancing accessibility for stakeholders to engage with the company's financial performance.

Lulus emphasizes its dedication to customer experience with a focus on modern designs and exceptional service, which can strengthen brand loyalty and customer retention.

Potential Negatives

There is a lack of specific financial performance details in the press release, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health leading up to the release date.



The announcement comes just days before the release of the fourth quarter and full year financial results, which could indicate that the company feels the need to manage expectations given potential upcoming challenges.



By scheduling the conference call for after market close, the company may miss immediate investor reactions and communications that typically occur during market hours, potentially leading to reduced investor engagement.

FAQ

When will Lulus release its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results?

Lulus will release its financial results on March 27, 2025, after market close.

How can I access Lulus' financial results webcast?

The live webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Lulus' website at https://investors.lulus.com/.

What time is the Lulus conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2025.

How can I listen to the replay of the conference call?

To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. with access code 13750832.

What is Lulus known for?

Lulus is known for being an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering contemporary styles at accessible prices.

$LVLU Insider Trading Activity

$LVLU insiders have traded $LVLU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIFFANY ROSE SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 5,509 shares for an estimated $6,871.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LVLU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $LVLU stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHICO, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 27, 2025, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.





The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



https://investors.lulus.com/



. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-0792 (in the U.S.) or 1-201-689-8263 (international callers).





A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 13750832.







About Lulus







Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Our aim is to make every woman feel confident and celebrated, supporting her for all of life's occasions, big or small - from work desk to dream date, cozying up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on



Instagram



and @lulus on



TikTok



. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.







Contact







Abbygail Reyes





Vice President, Communications







investors@lulus.com





