Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Lulus will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, after market close. Following the announcement, the company will hold a conference call and live webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, accessible through their Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be available for seven days afterward. Lulus, based in California, is known for offering attainable luxury fashion for women and emphasizes customer experience through personalized service and modern designs. Established in 1996, the company focuses on making women feel confident for all occasions.

Potential Positives

Lulus will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduled conference call and live webcast for discussing the financial results demonstrate Lulus' commitment to maintaining open communication with the investment community.

The company's focus on customer experience and personalized shopping underscores its dedication to customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Lulus announce its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Lulus will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after market close.

How can I access Lulus’ financial conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8263 for international callers.

Where can I find the live webcast for the financial results?

The live webcast for Lulus' financial results will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available for seven days after the call concludes.

What is Lulus known for as a fashion brand?

Lulus is known for its attainable luxury women's fashion, offering modern designs at accessible prices for every occasion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LVLU Insider Trading Activity

$LVLU insiders have traded $LVLU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIFFANY ROSE SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 5,509 shares for an estimated $6,871.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LVLU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $LVLU stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.





The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



https://investors.lulus.com/



. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-0792 (in the U.S.) or 1-201-689-8263 (international callers).





A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 13752976.







About Lulus







Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Our aim is to make every woman feel confident and celebrated, supporting her for all of life's occasions, big or small - from work desk to dream date, cozying up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.







Contact







Corporate Communications







investors@lulus.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.