LULUS FASHION LOUNGE Earnings Results: $LVLU Reports Quarterly Earnings

LULUS FASHION LOUNGE ($LVLU) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, missing estimates of -$0.10 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $64,160,000, missing estimates of $70,890,000 by $-6,730,000.
LULUS FASHION LOUNGE Insider Trading Activity
LULUS FASHION LOUNGE insiders have traded $LVLU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIFFANY ROSE SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 5,509 shares for an estimated $6,871.
LULUS FASHION LOUNGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of LULUS FASHION LOUNGE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 127,384 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,953
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 69,699 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,879
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 58,350 shares (-52.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,340
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 27,023 shares (+62844.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,535
- BLUEPRINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC removed 19,429 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,771
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 12,784 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,445
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 11,072 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,428
