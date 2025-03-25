LULUS FASHION LOUNGE Earnings Preview: Recent $LVLU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LULUS FASHION LOUNGE ($LVLU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $70,686,000 and earnings of -$0.19 per share.

LULUS FASHION LOUNGE Insider Trading Activity

LULUS FASHION LOUNGE insiders have traded $LVLU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIFFANY ROSE SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 5,509 shares for an estimated $6,871.

LULUS FASHION LOUNGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of LULUS FASHION LOUNGE stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

