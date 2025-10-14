Lulu's Fashion Lounge Appoints Heidi Crane As Fractional CFO

(RTTNews) - Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU), an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Heidi Crane as its fractional Chief Financial Officer effective from October 13.

Crane brings more than 17 years of CFO experience and previously served in various roles at Diageo PLC, Dole Food Company, and Ernst & Young.

The company said that Crane will oversee its financial strategy, aiming to boost growth, enhance operational efficiency, and increase long-term shareholder value.

On Monday, Lulu's Fashion Lounge closed trading, 6.36% higher at $5.52 on the Nasdaq.

