Lululemon's Stock Continues to Be a Lemon. Can the Stock Rebound, or Should Investors Stay Away?

Key Points Lululemon has been struggling in a more competitive environment.

The company is looking to innovate and rely more on new designs.

The stock has gotten cheap after its most recent drop in price.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica Inc. ›

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares plunged following its fiscal Q2 earnings report, as a bad year just got worse for the stock. Its shares have now been more than cut in half in 2025.

Let's take a closer look at its results and prospects to see if the stock can come back in fashion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Looking to regain momentum

While its fiscal Q2 results were largely in line with analyst expectations, Lululemon's management owned up to its mistakes. It noted that the landscape for athleisure apparel has become more competitive, and that its product lines have gotten stale.

The company said that when it's gotten its products right, they have done well. However, it needs to move more quickly. On this front, the company is looking to work with vendors to fast-track certain designs and reduce lead times. It added that in areas it has innovated, like performance apparel, it has been gaining market share. However, the changes being made will likely have more of an impact next year.

The quarter itself for Lululemon wasn't terrible. Overall revenue climbed by 7% year over year to $2.53 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell by less than 2% to $3.10. Analysts were looking for EPS of $2.88 on sales of $2.54 billion.

While the company is struggling with its North American operations, it's doing well internationally. Americas' revenue edged up 1% to $1.8 billion, while same-store sales fell 4%. However, international revenue climbed 22%, with comparable-store sales surging 15%.

China led the way, with revenue roaring 25% higher to $392.9 million, with same-store sales up 17%. Rest-of-world sales jumped 19% to $374.1 million, as comparable-store sales climbed 12%.

Lululemon's men's category saw revenue rise by 6%, while women's sales increased by 5%. Accessories sales were strong, climbing 15%.

Gross margin fell 110 basis points to 58.5%, while inventory levels increased 21% to $1.7 billion. These are two metrics to watch for struggling retailers and brands, as they can lead to more pain in the future.

Lululemon's gross margins are holding up pretty well, meaning it's still doing a lot of full-price selling, but the inventory is something to keep an eye on. Tariffs cloud the picture a bit, as some companies wanted to stock up ahead of increases. Tariffs will also cut into its gross margins in the future.

Looking ahead, Lululemon lowered its guidance. It now sees sales coming in $10.85 billion to $11 billion, representing growth of 2% to 4%, and adjusted EPS in a range of $12.77 to $12.87. That was a big change from its earlier guidance for EPS of $14.58 to $14.78 on revenue of $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion. Tariffs and the removal of the de minimis exemption are expected to now take a big bite out of its gross margins and thus, earnings.

For fiscal Q3, Lululemon is looking for sales of between $2.47 billion and $2.5 billion, good for growth of 3% to 4%, and adjusted EPS of between $2.18 and $2.23.

Should investors buy the dip?

The first way for a company to improve is to figure out where it's making mistakes and work to fix them. Lululemon's problems have been going on for a while now, but it finally looks ready to take some real action to fix them. It's going to need to both innovate and act quicker to get trends right.

I don't think the brand is broken, as it is still getting strong margins, which is a sign it's not overly discounting. However, it can no longer just rely on its brand's reputation. On the positive side, the company is seeing strong momentum internationally. While China has been a drag on many higher-end brands, the country has actually been a big growth driver for Lululemon.

From a valuation standpoint, Lululemon now trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 11 times next year's analyst estimates. That compares to about a 30 times forward P/E for the struggling Nike (NYSE: NKE).

While there is a risk that things get worse, I think between the plan it has in place and the current valuation, it's worth taking a shot on the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. right now?

Before you buy stock in Lululemon Athletica Inc., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lululemon Athletica Inc. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.