Lululemon’s Share Price Bottom Is In: Nowhere to Go But Up

Lululemon’s (NASDAQ: LULU) share price may face hurdles in 2026, but indications from technical charts, valuation metrics, analysts, institutions, and recent earnings results suggest lower prices will not materialize. There is always risk for this retail stock, but at the current levels, Lululemon’s potential far outweighs it, providing an attractive reward profile for investors willing to buy in.

The charts are where it all starts. Lululemon’s charts indicate a potential bottom and a stock price rebound across multiple timeframes.

The monthly chart is the weakest but still in alignment, with a bottom near $164 and late 2019 highs.

That level is coincidentally aligned with the early 2020 lows, inspired by COVID-19 fear, and is likely to be a strong floor, given the price action then and the opportunity today.

Weekly and daily charts strengthen the outlook, suggesting not only a price floor but also the earliest signs of an advance. In this scenario, Lululemon’s stock price is set up to advance as 2026 progresses and to gain momentum over time as investment dollars move back into this name

Valuation metrics reveal a deep value opportunity: Lulu’s stock price is aligned with early 2020 levels, while its revenue is more than 185% higher. The market assigned a premium in 2019 that is no longer justified; however, even with that in mind, the forecast remains robust, suggesting the 12X earnings at which it trades is far too low. Not only is there an opportunity for near-term price/multiple expansion, but also for long-term expansion, as the near-term valuation suggests nearly 100% upside relative to the S&P 500 average valuation, while the long-term forecasts imply 500% or more upside by 2035 or sooner.

Analysts and Institutions Signal Floor for Lululemon

Analyst sentiment is weighing on the price action in 2026. However, even with the price target reductions inspired by the fiscal year 2025 earnings release, sentiment trends align with this market bottom. The low end of reduced price targets place LULU stock below current levels, but the lowest price targets are outliers.

The consensus of six targets issued within the first 18 hours of the release is $180, below the broader consensus but well above the critical support target, with the high-end target pointing to $225.

As it stands, analyst sentiment provides no catalyst for a rebound, but it may do so later in the year as subsequent releases are issued.

The company’s 2026 guidance was the primary factor driving the sentiment shift, and that guidance is likely to have been cautious. In this scenario, upcoming releases would outperform and could even be accompanied by improved guidance, driving analysts’ and market sentiment.

Until then, institutional activity also aligns with the price floor, suggesting the downside is limited.

This group owns more than 85% of the stock and, after having distributed shares in the back half of 2025, reverted to accumulation in Q1 2026. The early Q1 balance is more than $2 bought for each $1 sold, a strong pace providing solid support.

Lululemon Ended 2025 on a High Note: Guides Downbeat for 2026

Lululemon had a solid quarter to end 2025, producing $3.64 billion in net revenue to squeak out 0.8% revenue growth and outperform the consensus by 170 bps. The strength was driven by International segment sales, offset by mild declines in the Americas, and against a tough comp that included an extra week in the prior year. Adjusting for it, growth was much stronger at 6%, with comps up by 3% systemwide and 15 net new stores in the mix.

Margin was another area of strength. The company experienced margin pressures as expected, but less than feared. The net result was a contraction in earnings, but the impact was less than forecast, leaving the GAAP earnings per share (EPS) at $5.01 and nearly a quarter better than expected. More importantly, cash flow, the balance sheet, and capacity for share buybacks are in better-than-expected condition, strengthening the outlook for a share price rebound.

Share buybacks are significant, as they reduced the count by 3.85% in the 2025 fiscal year and are expected to continue aggressively in 2026. Balance sheet highlights provide no red flags, indicating sufficient capitalization and leverage to continue executing strategy and building shareholder value.

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