Lululemon's quarterly revenue beats on online boost

Mehr Bedi Reuters
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more yoga pants and athleisure apparel online to consumers looking for comfortable clothing while spending more time at home due to the pandemic.

Net revenue rose about 2% to $902.9 million in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, above analysts' estimate of $842.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net income of $86.8 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $125 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

