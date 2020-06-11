Commodities
Lululemon's quarterly results disappoint as virus hits, shares fall

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 11 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc's LULU.Ofirst-quarter revenue and profit fell below Wall Street expectations as the yoga apparel maker's stores were closed due to coronavirus-led lockdowns, sending shares down 6% after the bell on Thursday.

Government orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have forced Lululemon to shutter stores across the world and cancel its popular yoga classes in stores, leading to a 17% decline in revenue.

Net revenue came in at $652 million in the first quarter ended May 3, below expectations of $688.4 million - the company's first revenue miss in at least nine quarters.

The company reported net income of $28.6 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $96.6 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a profit of 23 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

