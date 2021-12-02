US Markets
SPX

Lululemon’s Q3 Earnings to Rise over 20%, Stock Is Well Worth Watching

Contributor
Vivek Kumar FX Empire
Published

The Vancouver-based healthy lifestyle-inspired athletic retailer Lululemon Athletica is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.40 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 20% from $1.16 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The apparel retailer would post year-over-year sales growth of about 28% to $1.43 billion. In the last two years, the company has beaten earnings per share (EPS) estimates most of the time.

Sales are expected to be $1.4-$1.43 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, representing a two-year CAGR of 24-25%. The gross margin is expected to increase 50-100bps compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The company expects adjusted earnings to be between $1.33 and $1.38 per share, compared with $1.16 in the prior-year quarter and 96 cents in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, according to ZACKS Research.

Net revenues are expected to reach $6.19-$6.26 billion for fiscal 2021 compared with $5.83-$5.91 billion earlier. Earnings per share will be $7.38-$7.48 versus $6.73-$6.86 previously mentioned.

Lululemon’s shares closed 1.3% lower at $448.43 on Wednesday. The stock surged nearly 30% so far this year.

Lululemon Stock Price Forecast

Seventeen analysts who offered stock ratings for Lululemon in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $484.41 with a high forecast of $570.00 and a low forecast of $410.00.

The average price target represents an 8.02% change from the last price of $448.43. From those 17 analysts, 14 rated “Buy”, three rated “Hold” while none rated “Sell”, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley gave the base target price of $310 with a high of $528 under a bull scenario and $230 under the worst-case scenario. The firm gave an “Equal-weight” rating on the athletic apparel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also updated their stock outlook. B. Riley raised the target price to $548 from $466. Deutsche Bank lifted the target price to $486 from $474. BMO upped the target price to $344 from $275.

Technical analysis suggests it is good to buy as 100-day Moving Average, and 100-200-day MACD Oscillator signals a strong buying opportunity.

Analyst Comments

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is a long-term topline grower, supported by compelling secular tailwinds (e.g., performance/athleisure focus), a market share gain opportunity, & credible future revenue driver (e.g., international expansion, digital growth, & product innovation/expansion into new categories). The company’s recent MIRROR acquisition offers both revenue & profitability upside, as reflected in our bull case,” noted Kimberly Greenberger, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

LULU dominates the NA athletic yoga apparel category due to its unique brand positioning & fashionable products. Covid accelerated consumers health & wellness focus & fashion casualization, both of which should benefit LULU.”

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

FX Empire

FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular