lululemon vs. Ralph Lauren: Which Fashion Brand Leads the Industry?

In the dynamic world of fashion and lifestyle apparel, lululemon athletica inc. LULU and Ralph Lauren Corporation RL embody contrasting strategies yet command strong market relevance. lululemon, born from the athleisure revolution, has built its identity around performance-driven innovation and a loyal community base, reshaping how consumers perceive activewear as a lifestyle choice. In contrast, Ralph Lauren stands as a symbol of timeless elegance, leveraging its iconic heritage and diversified product lines to maintain a strong foothold in the global luxury market.



As both companies navigate a shifting retail landscape marked by evolving consumer preferences, digital expansion and competitive pressures, their approaches to capturing market share and sustaining brand equity reveal two different playbooks for success.



This face-off delves into how each brand’s market positioning, portfolio strategy and growth dynamics define its edge in the global apparel space, and which one may hold the stronger investment appeal in the long run.

The Case for LULU

lululemon continues to hold a strong position in the global activewear market, driven by its brand equity, loyal consumer base and focus on innovation. The company retains a leading share in premium performance apparel, even as overall demand within the consumer discretionary space softens. Its broad international presence, anchored by momentum in China and emerging regions, balances near-term weakness in the United States and underscores its diversified growth profile.



While brand loyalty remains high, especially among its 30 million members, management acknowledges that parts of its product lineup have become too predictable, calling for a creative refresh to reignite consumer enthusiasm.



lululemon is actively recalibrating its product strategy to restore growth and maintain its premium positioning. The company is shortening design cycles, introducing new styles more frequently and enhancing agility through vendor collaboration and digital tools. The appointment of a chief AI and technology officer marks a step toward using artificial intelligence to improve innovation speed, personalization and supply-chain efficiency.



However, near-term challenges persist, particularly in its U.S. business, where fatigue across core lounge and social categories has weighed on sales, and in its margins, which are under pressure from elevated tariffs and the removal of the de minimis exemption.



In response, lululemon is pursuing a mix of targeted pricing actions, cost savings and sourcing adjustments while safeguarding long-term brand health. With a strong balance sheet and disciplined strategy, the company aims to navigate current pressures, setting the foundation for a more balanced and profitable recovery in fiscal 2026.

The Case for RL

Ralph Lauren remains a global icon in the premium lifestyle and apparel segment, blending timeless heritage with disciplined brand management to sustain its competitive edge. Operating within the consumer discretionary industry, the company commands a meaningful share of the global premium apparel market, supported by a well-diversified portfolio that spans apparel, accessories and home collections. Its clear brand architecture, from Polo and Purple Label to Lauren and Chaps, enables targeted engagement across multiple demographics and price points.



Despite macroeconomic softness, Ralph Lauren continues to outperform peers on brand desirability and pricing power, underscoring the enduring appeal of its classic yet aspirational positioning.



The company’s investment case is built on its transformation journey under the “Next Great Chapter: Accelerate” plan, which emphasizes brand elevation, digital-first growth and global expansion. Ralph Lauren’s digital ecosystem, spanning e-commerce, mobile platforms and data-driven clienteling, has significantly strengthened consumer connectivity, helping drive higher productivity per store and stronger margins.



The brand continues to expand internationally, with notable traction in Asia and Europe, while deepening its direct-to-consumer channels to enhance control over brand experience and profitability. Its ability to balance heritage storytelling with modern design has reinforced its presence in both luxury and lifestyle spaces, appealing to consumers seeking authenticity and quality.



Nonetheless, ongoing headwinds such as FX volatility, uneven consumer demand and cost pressures remain near-term challenges. Ralph Lauren is mitigating these through selective price adjustments, supply-chain efficiencies and inventory discipline. With a healthy balance sheet, premium brand equity and strategic focus on high-value markets, the company remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for LULU & RL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s fiscal 2025 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 3.7%, while that for EPS indicates a decline of 11.9%. The EPS estimate has moved down 1.8% in the past 30 days.

LULU’s Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 6.1% and 20%, respectively. The EPS estimate has moved up 0.2% in the past 30 days.

RL’s Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The estimate revision trends highlight the contrasting trajectories of lululemon and Ralph Lauren. While lululemon remains a premium growth brand with steady sales momentum, the downward revisions in EPS reflect a cautious tone from analysts, with expectations trimmed amid softer U.S. demand and margin pressures.



In contrast, Ralph Lauren’s estimates have inched higher, signaling growing confidence in its brand elevation efforts and operational execution. Analysts have maintained a favorable outlook, supported by strong pricing power, disciplined inventory management and balanced regional performance.



While lululemon’s revisions point to near-term caution, Ralph Lauren’s trajectory reflects optimism and steady execution, highlighting contrasting investor sentiment around the two premium lifestyle brands.

Price Performance & Valuation of LULU & RL

In the past three months, the Ralph Lauren stock has outperformed, recording a total return of 12.5%. This has noticeably outpaced lululemon’s decline of 26.6% and the benchmark S&P 500’s return of 9.3%.

LULU vs. RL: 3-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, lululemon trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.45X, which is below its 5-year median of 29.83X. However, the lululemon stock trades below Ralph Lauren’s forward 12-month P/E multiple of 21.23X, with a 5-year median of 15.04X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren commands a premium multiple compared to Lululemon, reflecting stronger investor confidence in its execution, earnings visibility and balanced global growth. Its valuation sits comfortably around its historical range, supported by consistent profitability and effective brand elevation strategies.



lululemon appears attractively priced, suggesting that the market is discounting near-term headwinds and slower earnings momentum. The stock currently trades at a notable discount to both its long-term trend and to Ralph Lauren’s valuation, indicating an opportunity for investors with a longer horizon who believe in the brand’s recovery story.



While lululemon’s lower multiple highlights short-term skepticism, Ralph Lauren’s relatively higher valuation underscores its steadier earnings trajectory and more stable near-term investment appeal.

Verdict

Ralph Lauren stands out as the stronger near-term performer, driven by its solid three-month return and growing investor confidence. The company’s focus on brand elevation, digital-first expansion and disciplined global growth continues to resonate, while analyst estimate revisions signal optimism about its earnings potential. In contrast, lululemon, despite a loyal consumer base and strong market presence, faces near-term headwinds, particularly in its U.S. business, which has weighed on sentiment and earnings momentum.



Ralph Lauren’s premium valuation reflects the market’s recognition of its enduring brand strength and balanced growth trajectory. Its blend of heritage appeal with modern consumer engagement supports sustainable performance, giving it an edge over lululemon in both momentum and investor perception. For investors prioritizing stability and earnings visibility, RL emerges as the more compelling choice.



lululemon has a Zacks Rank #5 (Sell), while Ralph Lauren currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.