Lululemon to buy work-out video maker Mirror for $500 mln

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday it would buy home fitness content maker Mirror for $500 million, as the high-end yogawear company looks to cash in on booming demand for at-home fitness classes spurred by coronavirus lockdowns.

MIRROR launched in 2018 and offers weekly live classes, as well as on-demand workouts.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

