Lululemon to buy work-out video maker Mirror for $500 mln

June 29 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O said on Monday it would buy home fitness content maker Mirror for $500 million, as the high-end yogawear company looks to cash in on booming demand for at-home fitness classes spurred by coronavirus lockdowns.

MIRROR launched in 2018 and offers weekly live classes, as well as on-demand workouts.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

