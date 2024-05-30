Lululemon Submits SEC Specialized Disclosure

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) has released an update.

Lululemon Athletica has filed a Specialized Disclosure Report (Form SD) with the SEC, detailing compliance information for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The filing, made from their executive offices in Vancouver, provides transparency into the company’s business operations as per regulatory requirements. Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Shannon Higginson, is the designated contact for any inquiries related to the report.

