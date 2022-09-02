Lululemon stretches inventory logic

Reuters Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Like a small leggings tear, Lululemon Athletica’s inventory issues could unravel. The $41 billion yoga-pants maker’s second-quarter revenue https://corporate.lululemon.com/media/press-releases/2022/09-01-2022-210532821 increased 29% from a year earlier, to $1.9 billion, and it raised full-year profit and top-line forecasts. The outlook sits in stark contrast to rival Peloton Interactive, which chases similar fitness enthusiasts.

As with many retailers, though, Lululemon stores are piling up with goods. Quarterly inventory jumped 85% from the second quarter of 2021 to $1.5 billion. It’s on track to be even higher in the third quarter before growth starts decelerating.

Boss Calvin McDonald is taking the matter in stride, saying supply-chain issues left the Vancouver-based company unable to satisfy last year’s demand. The improved financial outlook was enough for investors to push Lululemon shares up 9%. And yet inventory will reach as much as triple the level three years ago, per Credit Suisse analysts.

Even in the face of inflation, Lululemon’s well-heeled customers keep buying workout staples that don’t typically go out of style, obviating the need for discounts. That could soon change for some of its more aspirational clientele, however, evidenced by gluts at Under Armour, Macy’s and beyond. In that sense, McDonald is stretching the inventory logic. (By Sharon Lam)

