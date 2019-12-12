Lululemon Stock Slides, GE Gains as the Dow Edges Down

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other major U.S. stock indexes inched lower.

Futures on all three major U.S. stock indexes slipped into negative territory as investors wait to see if President Donald Trump goes ahead with tariffs that are due to take effect on Sunday.

Stocks are slipping as the world waits for President Donald Trump’s decision on whether to go ahead with new tariffs that are slated to go into effect on Dec. 15.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.3%, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index was up 0.5%. Markets initially rose in the U.S., but then dropped into the red. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were all slightly lower.

As always, there is action on the level of individual stocks.

Saudi Arabian Oil (2222.Saudi Arabia)—or Aramco—hit what feels like a mythical market capitalization of $2 trillion on the Riyadh stock exchange. Shares rose 5.1% to about 37 riyal, or $10, building on a 10% gain on Wednesday when trading in the giant oil company began.

The final earnings news from the recent profit-reporting season is still affecting stock prices. How stocks perform after disclosing their results usually depends on how the earnings compared with what Wall Street expected. But expectations can be a funny thing.

Sports apparel maker Lululemon Athletica (LULU) beat Wall Street estimates and raised its financial guidance when it reported its numbers Wednesday night, yet the stock is down 4% in premarket trading. Shares trade for a lofty 42 times estimated calendar year 2020 earnings and had risen more than 90% year to date as of Wednesday’s closing price. Even though management’s financial forecasts were higher, they fell just short of what Wall Street modeled for the coming quarter.

Ratings actions are moving stocks as well.

General Electric (GE) shares were up 1.4% in premarket trading after the conglomerate’s stock was upgraded at UBS. Analyst Markus Mittermaier raised the firm’s rating to the equivalent of Buy on Wednesday evening and increased its target for the stock price to $14 from $11.50. The new target is one of the highest on Wall Street.

As with GE, analysts are divided on the outlook for Home Depot (HD). Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded shares, albeit to Accumulate from Buy. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from the equivalent of Hold to Buy. Home Depot stock edged up 0.8% in premarket trading.

Starbucks (SBUX) caught an upgrade from J.P. Morgan Thursday morning. Analyst John Ivankoe upgraded the stock from the equivalent of Hold to Buy. That had the stock rising 1.8% in premarket trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.