Lululemon Stock (NASDAQ: LULU): Robust Growth to Support the Bulls

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its Q2 results last week, showcasing robust growth momentum. The sports apparel company surpassed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates, underscoring strong international growth and record margins. Hence, even though shares of Lululemon have already recorded a substantial 28.7% rally over the past year, I believe the bullish sentiment driving the stock higher will be upheld, moving forward. Accordingly, I remain bullish on Lululemon.

Breaking Down Lulululemon's Q2 Results

Lululemon's Q2 results came in strong, showcasing robust growth across the board. Most importantly, the company enjoyed an expansion in its margins. This allowed for an even more substantial growth rate in profits. Let's break it down.

Revenue Growth

For Q2, total net revenue grew by 18% to $2.2 billion, powered by higher sales from its existing and newly-opened stores. Comparable sales grew 11%, driven by a 7% increase in same-store sales and a 15% increase in e-commerce (DTC) sales. Total store sales, however, grew by a more substantial 21% compared to last year, as square footage increased 19% versus last year. The increase in square footage was, in turn, driven by the addition of 72 net new Lululemon stores since last year to a total of 672 locations.

From a geographical point of view, Lululemon grew in double-digits everywhere, including recording revenue growth of 11% in North America versus last year. However, the real stunner came from the International segment, where Lululemon saw a 52% increase in sales compared to last year. Greater China was the main contributor to this success, as sales in the region grew by a staggering 61%.

Economies of Scale Unlock Higher Margins

Lululemon's ongoing business expansion has allowed the company to benefit from economies of scale. With same-store sales rising and online sales advancing higher, Lululemon's unit economics have been getting more attractive year after year. This was once again illustrated in its Q2 results, with the company's gross profit margin climbing to 58.8%. Not only was this a significant 230 basis points headway from last year's gross profit margin of 56.5%, but it was also the highest in Lululemon's history.

With its gross margin advancing, operating income for the quarter was roughly $479 million or 21.7% of net revenue compared to an adjusted operating margin of 20.9% last year. This theme was carried all the way down the bottom line, with net income for the quarter landing at $341.6 million or $2.68 per share. It compares to net income of $289.5 million, or $2.26 per share last year.

Growth to Last in H2-2023, Leading to Record Revenues & Profits

Lululemon stepped into the second half of Fiscal 2023 on a high note, with its growth set to last in the coming quarters. Management's guidance illustrates this, as it expects Q3 net revenue to be in the range of $2.165 billion to $2.190 billion, implying growth of 17% to 18%. For the full year, net revenue is expected to be in the range of $9.51 billion to $9.57 billion, also implying growth of 17% to 18% and a new all-time high for the company.

Experiencing strong revenue growth and a margin expansion, Lululemon's profits are set to hit a new record in Fiscal 2023. As the underlying margin expansion is set to propel earnings growth to higher levels compared to revenue growth, management sees adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $12.02 to $12.17 for the year. At the midpoint, it suggests year-over-year growth of 20.1% compared to Fiscal 2022's $10.07.

Blend of Attractive Attributes Supports a Premium Valuation

Lululemon embodies a compelling blend of attributes, including impressive growth rates, robust profit margins, and a formidable brand presence. Consequently, securing a position in this stock without paying a premium has long posed a perennial challenge for investors aspiring to establish a cost-effective position in the company.

While Lululemon has been maturing into its valuation, thanks to its robust growth trajectory, the stock still commands a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 33.4, considering the midpoint of management's guidance.

Admittedly, this valuation may seem rather elevated, particularly in the context of a rising interest rate environment. Nevertheless, given the company's sustained robust growth momentum and the optimistic outlook of analysts projecting a mid-teens EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next few years, it's plausible to anticipate that investors will persist in attaching a premium to this stock.

Is LULU Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Lululemon has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, two Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. At $436.11, the average Lululemon stock price target implies 7.9% upside potential.

If you're seeking guidance on which analyst to track when it comes to trading LULU stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer, with an average return of 30.05% per rating and a 91% success rate.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lululemon's Q2 performance exemplifies a remarkable growth trajectory underpinned by expanding international reach and record-breaking profit margins. The company's ability to unlock economies of scale continues to drive its success and the stock price higher.

As we look ahead to the second half of 2023, Lululemon's guidance suggests that the growth story is far from over, with projected record revenues and profits on the horizon. While the stock may appear pricy by traditional metrics, its compelling blend of growth and brand strength forms a very compelling investment case.

Disclosure

