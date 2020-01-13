Lululemon Stock Jumps as Retailer Expects a Stronger Fourth Quarter

Lululemon, the maker of yoga pants and other workout clothes, raised its quarterly revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2019’s fourth quarter ending Feb. 2.

Despite soft holiday sales data from retailers like Kohl’s (ticker: KSS) and J.C. Penney (JCP) last week, yoga pants maker Lululemon Athletica continued to see strong momentum and raised its outlook for the current quarter ending in February.

The back story. Lululemon stock (LULU) soared more than 90% last year, as investors have high hopes for the Canadian apparel maker’s growth story. Known for its $100 yoga pants, Lululemon has made efforts to broaden its product range to menswear and self-care products, expand to international markets, improve the in-store shopping experience, and develop a subscription-based loyalty program. Driven by the initiatives, sales have increased more than 20% each quarter in fiscal 2018 and 2019.

Lululemon’s growth appears even more rare as the retail sector as a whole struggles to meet consumer’s shifting needs. The SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund (XRT) increased only 12.2% in 2019, less than half of the S&P 500’s 28.8% gain.

What’s new. On Monday, Lululemon raised its quarterly revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2019’s fourth quarter ending Feb. 2. The stock jumped almost 4% on Monday to reach an all-time intraday high of $244.30.

The yoga apparel maker now forecasts earnings between $2.22 and $2.25 a share on revenue of $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with previous guidance of $2.10 to $2.13 a share on revenue of $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected $2.15 a share on sales of $1.35 billion. Compared with the year-ago period, the sales increase outlook now sits “in the mid to high teens,” up from the previous guidance for growth “in the low double digits.”

The raised outlook indicates that Lululemon has had a successful holiday season and attracted new customers. “We’re excited by the momentum in our business over the holiday period with guests responding well to our innovative merchandise offerings,” said CEO Calvin McDonald in a statement.

Looking ahead. While investors are optimistic about Lululemon’s future growth, last year’s rally has left the stock with fairly high valuation. Shares are trading at nearly 43 times forward earnings, according to FactSet, much higher than its five-year average of 30 times and the 21 times of peers in the S&P 500’s consumer discretionary sector. Lululemon will need to keep surprising the market to justify its lofty valuation. About 60% of analysts polled by FactSet rated the stock as Buy or equivalent, the average target price for the stock is at $247, just slightly above the current level.

