Lululemon Stock Is Hitting a Record High as Earnings Approach. They Better Be Good.

Lululemon Athletica earnings aren’t expected until next week—but the market sure is acting like it knows what the athleticwear company will say.

Just consider how Lululemon stock is acting. Its shares have gained 2.3% to $224.94 at 11:20 a.m. Monday, a new all-time high. What’s more, Lululemon (ticker: LULU) has climbed 85% in 2019, easily pacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 20% gain, and the S&P 500’s 25% rise.

Shares of Lululemon got a boost on Monday after Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih initiated them with an Overweight rating and a price target of $257 a share, implying a 14% rise from its current. price. Yih cited momentum in both e-commerce and brick & mortar, as well as the brand’s “resonance” with younger shoppers. That should ultimately lead “drive double-digit top-line growth and high-teens EPS growth,” Yih says.

Of course, Yih mentions the downside for Lululemon. “[Lululemon] is trading at historically high valuation multiples, with investors expecting continued beat-and-raise quarters, and peak fundamental performance.”

Lululemon hasn’t announced an earnings date yet, but if it follows the historical pattern, they should arrive next week, perhaps on Dec. 5. That means Yih’s description of Lulu will be tested sooner rather than later. Lululemon is expected to report a profit of 93 cents on sales of $896.5 million, according to FactSet.

