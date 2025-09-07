Lululemon Stock Has Been Absolutely Demolished. Time to Buy?

Key Points The stock's sell-off reflects a reset in expectations, not a broken business.

Management revised its outlook lower, citing tariff costs and softer U.S. demand, while international growth remains healthy.

Before buying shares, investors may want to wait for U.S. comparable sales trends to stabilize.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica Inc. ›

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) plunged after the company's quarterly update late last week. The sharp drop in the athleisure apparel company's stock worsens what has already been a rough year for the stock. Shares fell hard following the release of second-quarter results and a guidance cut tied to tariff costs and softer U.S. demand.

The drawdown looks more like a sharp reset than a broken business. Still, avoiding the stock might make sense for now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Slowing growth

Lululemon's revenue rose about 7% year over year to roughly $2.53 billion, or 6% in constant currencies. This compares to 8% year-over-year growth in constant currencies in Q1. Further, comparable sales in the company's core Americas geographic segment fell 3% on a constant currency basis, worse than the 1% constant currency decline in Q1. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 landed at $3.10, down from $3.15 in the year-ago period.

Beneath the surface, performance was uneven by region: the Americas saw a modest comp decline, while international growth was solid, with comp growth of 15%, or 13% on a constant currency basis.

Management paired the quarterly update with a meaningfully lower full-year outlook. The company now expects revenue of $10.85 to $11.0 billion, down from $11.15 billion to $11.30 billion, and EPS of $12.77 to $12.97, down from $14.58 to $14.78 just one quarter earlier. Two forces are doing most of the damage. First, tariff changes and the removal of the de minimis exemption are pressuring gross profit. Second, U.S. demand is softer as the assortment has leaned too heavily on a few long-running wins.

The U.S. slowdown matters because the region remains Lululemon's profit engine. Comparable sales in the Americas slipped, while international markets grew at a double-digit clip. A revenue mix leaning this way can still produce respectable consolidated results, but it could compress margins and make inventory and markdown discipline more important. The company's ability to hold the line on pricing without over-promoting will be a key tell over the next two quarters.

At the same time, higher costs are a real near-term headwind. Management quantified a sizable gross profit impact from tariffs this year. Even if the team mitigates some of it through sourcing shifts and pricing, the friction shows up quickly in the gross margin calculations. That's the backdrop for the guidance reset, and it explains why the stock reacted so sharply despite positive EPS in the quarter.

What would need to go right from here?

The investment question is whether today's price fairly discounts these pressures. After the drop, Lululemon trades at just 13 times management's forecast of 2025 earnings per share. If Lululemon stabilizes U.S. traffic, introduces enough product newness to reaccelerate sell-through, and manages tariffs without heavy promotions, the current valuation could work for patient investors. That path doesn't require heroics; it requires steady execution.

I'm watching three markers. First, U.S. demand: Signs of stabilization would tell us the assortment refresh is resonating. Second, gross margin: Even small sequential improvements would signal better sourcing and pricing discipline. Third, inventory quality: Clean inventories reduce markdown risk and support rebuilding margin. If those show up alongside continued international momentum, sentiment can improve faster than expected.

Still, fashion is fickle, and tariff policy risk is outside management's control. The tariff overhang could extend beyond the holidays, and if the refresh misses, Lululemon may need deeper promotions to protect share, pressuring earnings power and the stock's valuation. The long-term brand remains strong, but the near-term equation relies on variables the company is still working to fix.

Ultimately, I don't think Lululemon is expensive after the plunge, and much of the bad news is now embedded in expectations. But with clear execution work ahead in the U.S. and tariffs still weighing on profitability, I'd rather wait for clearer evidence that the reset is taking hold before buying the dip.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. right now?

Before you buy stock in Lululemon Athletica Inc., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lululemon Athletica Inc. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.