Lululemon Stock Falls on Word the COO Is Leaving

A day before its third-quarter earnings report, Lululemon announced that Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden is departing to become the chief executive of Away, a New York City-based startup that sells luggage online.

A day before its third-quarter earnings report, Lululemon announced that Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden is departing to become the chief executive of Away.

Lululemon Athletica stock was falling on Tuesday after the company said its chief operating officer is leaving to head a privately owned luggage retailer.

The back story. Lululemon (ticker: LULU) has been one of the best-performing athletic apparel stocks in 2019. The stock has climbed 90% year to date through Monday, well above the S&P 500’s 25% gain and competitors such as Nike (NKE), Adidas (ADDDF), and Under Armour (UAA).

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

Investors are optimistic about the Canadian athleisure apparel maker, which has been expanding in international markets, broadening its product line to menswear and self-care products, and developing a subscription-based loyalty program.

Lululemon is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market’s close. Management expects to earn 90 cents to 92 cents a share from revenue of $880 million to $890 million, while Wall Street is looking for slightly higher numbers—earnings of 93 cents a share and revenue of $897 million, for respective year-over-year gains of 24% and 20%. Same-store sales growth is expected at 13.8%.

What’s new. Right before the third-quarter earnings report, Lululemon announced that Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden is departing the company to become the chief executive of Away, a New York City-based startup that sells luggage online. Away CEO Steph Korey is stepping down after an article criticized her management style and the work environment at the startup. Away, founded in 2016, was valued at $1.4 billion after raising $100 million in Series D investment this year.

Haselden has 15 years experience as an executive at global apparel retailers, including J.Crew and Saks. He joined Vancouver-based Lululemon as chief financial officer in 2015 and became the COO in May 2017.

Lululemlon shares were down 0.5% near midday, to $229.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2%.

Looking ahead. Lululemon hasn’t announced a successor to Haselden, who will leave Lululemon in January to join Away. Investors can expect to hear more during the company’s conference call on Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, after the release of its earnings.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.